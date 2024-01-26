Flag ‘unfurling’ on Republic Day and ‘hoisting’ on Independence Day, what's the difference?

The nation is celebrating its 75th Republic Day on Friday, with January 26 being the date on which, in 1950, the Constitution of India – adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949 – came into effect, and the country became a Republic. India's national flag (File Photo)

On Republic Day every year, the President of India, who is the head of state, ‘unfurls’ the tricolour, while on Independence Day (August 15), the prime minister, who heads the Union government, ‘hoists’ the national flag. While the two terms are often used interchangeably, these represent different techniques of presenting the tricolour.

‘Unfurling’ vs ‘hoisting’: What's the difference?

The crucial difference lies in how the tricolour is positioned during the two ceremonies. On January 26, the flag is folded or rolled-up, and attached to the top of a pole. It is then unveiled (‘unfurled’) by the President, who does so without pulling it up.

On August 15, on the other hand, the flag, positioned at the bottom of the pole, is raised ('hoisted') by the prime minister, from the bottom to the top.

What does each exercise signify?

‘Unfurling’ is a symbolic gesture to renew the commitment to principles laid down in the Constitution, highlighting India's shift from being a British colony to becoming a sovereign, democratic Republic.

The Independence Day ‘hoisting,’ meanwhile, symbolises the rise of a new nation; patriotism, and freedom, from the colonial rule. It includes a ceremonial event with a military or civilian honour guard raising the flag while the national anthem is played.