 Flash strike by truck drivers affects LPG supply in Kerala | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 10, 2024
Flash strike by truck drivers affects LPG supply in Kerala

ByVishnu Varma, Kochi
May 10, 2024 07:32 AM IST

A flash strike by over 200 truck drivers at the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) plant in Ambalamugal in Kochi on Thursday resulted in LPG cylinder supply being affected in different parts of Kerala

A flash strike by over 200 truck drivers at the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) plant in Ambalamugal in Kochi on Thursday resulted in LPG cylinder supply being affected in different parts of Kerala. The protest was staged over the alleged assault of one of their colleagues on Wednesday.

The protest was staged over the alleged assault of one of their colleagues on Wednesday. (HT Archive)
The protest was staged over the alleged assault of one of their colleagues on Wednesday. (HT Archive)

Bharat Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) unit secretary and one of the protesting drivers Prakashan KN, told HT that they began the indefinite strike at 6 am on Thursday against the assault of fellow driver Sreekumar at Kodakara in Thrissur district.

“Sreekumar had gone to a private agency in Kodakara with a truck full of cylinders. A dispute erupted over wages with some Union labourers who were involved in unloading the cylinders from the truck. The labourers wanted 20 extra than the rate decided upon. Subsequently, Sreekumar was brutally assaulted by the workers and the act has been captured on CCTV cameras,” Prakashan said.

Sreekumar has sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi, he added.

“No one should be assaulted especially during duty hours. We began the strike to demand protection from the contractors and the BPCL. No one should have to suffer something like this,” said Prakashan.

The BMS secretary said that the strike has led to halting of supply of LPG cylinders from the refinery in Kochi to seven districts in the state north of Ernakulam. “Around 140 trucks carrying cylinders go in a day on average from the refinery. This movement has been affected. Around 220 drivers are on strike. We will continue the protest until our demands are met,” he said.

Officials of BPCL were unavailable for comment.

    Vishnu Varma

    Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

