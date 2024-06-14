Flight carrying mortal remains of Indians killed in Kuwait fire lands in Delhi

A special Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft carrying bodies of Indian citizens who died in the Kuwait fire mishap landed at the Palam airbase in Delhi on Friday.



BJP MPs Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj and other leaders are present at the airport to receive the mortal remains.



“It is a very sad incident...Our Foreign Minister spoke to the Foreign Minister of Kuwait, we met the Foreign Minister and Health Minister there, they cooperated with us a lot. We met the injured in the hospital, and most of the people will be discharged in 1-2 days, one person is serious and is admitted to ICU,” Union minister Kirti Vardhan Singh, who coordinated with Kuwaiti authorities for swift repatriation of the bodies, said on his arrival in the capital.



“Some people have fractures in their hands and legs, and they are being treated. Our embassy is constantly in touch with the injured and they are monitoring the situation...The Kuwait government has been cooperative due to which we have been able to bring the bodies of the deceased here so quickly,” Singh told ANI.



This comes hours after a C130J aircraft carrying the bodies of 45 Indians, landed at the Kochi international airport around 10.30 am.



The 31 bodies included 23 victims from Kerala, 7 from Tamil Nadu and one person from Karnataka, officials said.



At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire on Wednesday at the seven-storey building where 196 migrant workers were staying in the southern Kuwaiti city of Mangaf.

