New Delhi, Fighter pilot Aman Singh Hans has been conferred with the Vayu Sena Medal for displaying "exceptional courage" in landing his MiG-29 aircraft after its canopy blew off at an altitude of 28,000-feet during a night operation in March last year. Flight Lieutenant Aman Singh Hans gets Vayu Sena medal for displaying 'exceptional courage'

Flight Lieutenant Hans is among eight personnel awarded the prestigious gallantry medal on the eve of the Republic Day.

After 20 minutes of flying time at an altitude of 28,000 feet, the pilot felt a sudden blast in the cockpit with the aircraft 'head-up display' and visual reference to fly blanking off, the IAF said recalling the episode of March 28 last year.

Flight Lieutenant Hans realised that the canopy of the aircraft had flown off, exposing him to severe weather conditions with temperatures of minus 35 to minus 40 degrees Celsius, it said.

In this grave situation, he maintained his composure and quickly took control of the aircraft, the IAF said.

"While flying on head down instruments, he announced the emergency using standby radio control, kept clear of the civil flying in the proximity and descended to a lower altitude of three kilometres with no radio reception and severe pain in the eyes," it said.

He conveyed the flight information with "utmost clarity" to the controlling agencies and took a prompt decision to land at the nearest airbase, it said.

Flight Lieutenant Hans correctly assessed the aircraft weight required for landing due to heavy fuel configuration and made a safe landing at the earliest, it said.

"Despite imminent danger to his own self and inhospitable environmental conditions, he displayed astute presence of mind, controlled the aircraft and initiated the recovery," the IAF said in a release.

"His prompt actions and exemplary situational awareness led to the recovery of the aircraft which otherwise could have been catastrophic, leading to loss of an asset to the IAF and collateral damage to civilian property," it said.

"For an act of exceptional courage, displaying indomitable valour and exemplary gallantry beyond call of duty, Flight Lieutenant Aman Singh Hans is awarded with Shaurya Chakra," it said.

