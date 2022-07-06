In last 24 hours, flights belonging to these companies reported trouble

A host of incidents involving aircraft developing snags have been reported in the last 24 hours, of which three are from one company alone – SpiceJet. Aircraft of two other carriers, Vistara and IndiGo, also experienced issues in this period.

The Gurugram-headquartered SpiceJet, in particular, has seen at least nine incidents due to technical malfunctioning in just the last 18 days; this includes the three incidents that took place on Tuesday.

Here's a list of incidents that have been reported in the last 24 hours:

(1.) SpiceJet's Delhi-Dubai flight lands in Karachi: On Tuesday, pilots operating flight SG-11 were forced to divert the plane to Pakistan's largest city due to malfunctioning of an indicator light. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers were safely disembarked. A replacement flight was sent to Karachi to resume the journey, while the original plane returned to Delhi last night.

(2.) SpiceJet's Kandla-Mumbai flight makes ‘priority’ landing: On Tuesday, the flight landed at its destination airport after the aircraft developed cracks on its windshield while mid-air. SG 3324, with more than 150 passengers onboard, arrived safely in Mumbai, the company said in a statement.

(3.) On its way to China, SpiceJet freighter returns to Kolkata: The episode, which also took place a day ago, saw a cargo flight of the carrier return to Kolkata after taking off for Chongqing. The decision to turn back was made after the weather radar did not pick the weather.

(4.) Smoke inside IndiGo's cabin: Smoke was reported from the cabin of an A320 Neo aircraft during taxiing at Indore airport yesterday, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. The plane took off from Raipur.

(5.) Vistara's engine fails in Delhi on landing from Bangkok: The failure of engine of UK-122 took place shortly after the plane arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Wednesday. A statement from the airline noted that the journey was ‘uneventful’ and the touch down on runway 10 was ‘safe’.

