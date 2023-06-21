Eight injured after slab of under-construction flyover collapses in Hyderabad

At least eight persons were injured when the slab of an under-construction flyover caved in at Bairamalguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The condition of two of them, who sustained head injuries, are serious. (HT photo)

LB Nagar police inspector B Anji Reddy said the incident took place around 3:30am when about ten workers were laying the slab between two pillars of the flyover, being constructed as part of Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP) linking LB Nagar to Nagarjunasagar Road.

“The iron frames being laid as part of the slab, along with the cement concrete girders, collapsed. The workers who were fixing the girders also fell down along with the slab, sustaining injuries,” the inspector said.

“All the injured were rushed to Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) at Secunderabad. The condition of two of them, who sustained head injuries, are serious,” Anji Reddy said, adding that a case was registered under Section 337 (causing injuries due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and investigation was on.

The official said the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

He, however, said the contractor had apparently not followed the safety measures while undertaking the construction of flyover.

Hyderabad mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi met the injured workers at the KIMS and assured them of assistance.

She also visited the accident spot and enquired with the officials about the cause of the mishap.

