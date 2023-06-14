Delhi crane operator crushed to death after under-construction flyover collapses

A 35-year-old JCB operator was crushed to death after a span of an under-construction flyover on the under-construction Dwarka expressway fell on him in southwest Delhi around 10am on Wednesday, police said. The JCB driver died during treatment at a hospital. (Representative Image)

Manoj C, deputy commissioner of police, southwest Delhi, said, “One of the spans between two pillars fell on the ground. One JCB was passing underneath and its driver Mohammad Shakeel, 35, a resident of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, got crushed under the debris. He died during treatment at a hospital,”

“A case under relevant provisions of law is being registered. The site supervisor and site manager have been apprehended for investigation,” he added.

The DCP said that the span fell in a closed area and there was no traffic movement there. “It is a construction site where an elevated portion of the Dwarka expressway link Road across NH8 is under construction,” he said.

The National Highways authority of India (NHAI) on March 14 diverted traffic on National Highway 48 to facilitate the construction of this stretch of flyover and three underpasses underneath it. NHAI had diverted the traffic on this stretch for 90 days. On Wednesday morning, the NHAI authorities said that they were opening the traffic on this stretch as the work was complete.