One dead, eight injured after part of under-construction flyover collapses in Uran

One labourer died and eight others — seven labourers and a trailer driver — were injured after a portion of the under-construction flyover at Jasai village of Uran came down. The incident happened around 4.15pm on Tuesday, when the workers were on top of the under-construction flyover.

According to Uran tehsildar Bhausaheb Andhare, “Some of the labourers were on top and some were standing below. The labourers on the top were putting cement concrete on the girder when the concrete slab collapsed.”

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of police (zone 2), Shivraj Patil, said, “There were 13 labourers, of which seven were injured and one died. Of the injured, one is critical.”

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Muzammil Fajrum Rahmal Alam, 20, from Bihar and who was staying at Jasai. Apart from the labourers, Om Prakash Banu Bhardwaj, 48, a trailer driver passing along the flyover was also injured. Following the incident, the materials had fallen to both the sides of the road and the traffic was blocked for around two hours. “While the JCBs were clearing the road, we diverted the vehicles via three different routes to ensure that everyone is able to move out of the spot safely. After around two hours, the route was open for vehicular movement,” senior police inspector Ashok Gaikwad from Uran traffic unit said.

“The FIR will be filed against the company who were given the contract of the flyover by National Highways Authority of India,” Patil said.

NHAI authorities did not respond to the calls and the messages sent. At the time of going to press, the FIR was being lodged.