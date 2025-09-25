FM launches GST appellate tribunal

India launched the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) on Wednesday, creating a unified dispute resolution mechanism that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman described as the “spine” of the country’s indirect tax system. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman greets during a discussion on 'Next Gen GST' reforms(PTI)

The tribunal represents “cooperative federalism in action at its best”, providing a single appellate forum for GST disputes across the nation, Sitharaman said at the launch event in Delhi.

GSTAT will function through a principal bench in New Delhi and 31 state benches across 45 locations nationwide. Each bench comprises two judicial members and one technical member each from the Centre and states, ensuring balanced expertise.

The launch marks a significant milestone eight years after GST’s introduction in 2017, which unified India’s fragmented indirect tax structure into “One Nation, One Tax, One Market”, Sitharaman said, adding that since then, the GST Council, working with states and union territories, has refined and strengthened the system.

Sitharaman emphasised that reform is a continuous process — echoing remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of the GST 2.0 reforms on Sunday --- with GSTAT representing the latest evolution around principles of simplicity and ease of living.

The minister said the tribunal must prioritise jargon-free decisions in simple language, digital filings by default, virtual hearings, and timely processing to reduce legal friction for micro, small and medium enterprises and exporters.

The tribunal launch coincides with the GST 2.0 changes that have delivered significant indirect tax reductions on hundreds of items, culminating in what Modi has called a nationwide “GST Bachat Utsav” this festive season.

Sitharaman noted that ease of living for taxpayers extends beyond filing and refunds to include fair, efficient dispute resolution. Under the new system, taxpayers facing disputes can appeal first within the tax administration, then to GSTAT regardless of whether the original order came from central or state authorities.

Saurabh Agarwal, tax partner at EY India said: “The current backlog of GST cases in High Courts has been a major bottleneck for businesses, tying up capital and resources that could otherwise be used for growth. With the tribunals being operational, we have a clear path for the timely resolution of these disputes.”

Businesses have until March 31, 2026, to file pending appeals with the tribunal. Agarwal stressed this represents “a crucial window of opportunity to clear backlogs” and avoid time-barred appeals, ultimately unlocking capital and reinforcing India’s commitment to ease of doing business globally.