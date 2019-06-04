‘Focused and calm’: Robert Vadra before 13th round of questioning by ED

Businessman Robert Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a property in London.

Businessman Robert Vadra, who will be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case against him, said on Tuesday he was focused and calm as he “fought for almost a decade over baseless accusations”.

The brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi wrote on Facebook about the 13th round of questioning before heading out for the ED office in Delhi and requested “interrogations go on without the extra attention of the Media Drama”.

“As I make my way for the 13th time, post almost 80 hours with the Enforcement Directorate, answering any number of questions, amidst sensation and unnecessary drama around, I stay focused and calm,” Robert Vadra posted.

Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds, which he has denied and accused the government of a political witch hunt in the past.

The husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Vadra also seemed to write a to the media, saying “blatantly and carelessly airing my health matters is not correct”.

“But blatantly and carelessly airing my health matters is not correct... But my time spent with people with worst problems, ailing, blind and orphaned kids to see them still smile, gives me the strength to go on .... (sic),” he wrote.

“My life is unique and I have fought for almost a decade over baseless accusations. Physically situations can change, but ones honest mind cannot. I’m determined on the truth and it is a book in the making, for the world to read and know clearly, my side ... (sic).”

A Delhi court Monday allowed Robert Vadra to travel to the US and the Netherlands for six weeks and asked him to submit his travel schedule. The court, however, did not allow Vadra to go to London.

