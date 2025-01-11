Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi-NCR foggy, rain expected; flight and train operations likely to be hit again

ByHT News Desk
Jan 11, 2025 07:23 AM IST

Fog reduced visibility to zero in parts of Delhi on Friday as well, leading to more than 100 flights and some trains getting delayed.

Moderate to dense fog continued to blanket parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas on Saturday, prompting the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) to issue multiple advisories over the night, asking passengers to contact airline concerned to be updated about flight status.

A view of a railway track crossing amid heavy fog near Delhi on Friday, January 10. (Hindustan Times)
A view of a railway track crossing amid heavy fog near Delhi on Friday, January 10. (Hindustan Times)

Fog reduced visibility to zero in parts of Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida and other areas of the national capital region on Friday as well, leading to more than 100 flights and some trains getting delayed.

Also Read: Dense fog alert: Zero visibility in parts of Delhi NCR, AQI ‘severe’; over 100 flights delayed at IGI airport

The dense fog comes amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi, which reached ‘severe’ level on Friday, with the Air Quality Index going over 400 early morning and settling at 397 at 4 pm.

Delhi-NCR dense fog | Top updates

  • Flight, train delays in Delhi: Dense fog was seen in parts of Delhi on Saturday morning, a day zero-visibility conditions led to delay of 100 flights and several trains. Starting 10:43 pm on Friday, Delhi's IGI airport issued multiple advisories to passengers, asking them to check the flight status with airliners amid possible impact on flights that are not compliant to CAT III, which allows operations at low visibility conditions.

  • Rain likely this weekend: On Friday, the India Meteorological Department said Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 17.6 degree Celsius, a notch below normal, and a minimum temperature of 6 degree Celsius , 0.9 notches below normal. The IMD had predicted a cloudy sky with light rain and thunderstorms over the weekend along with dense fog in some areas in the morning.
  • AQI: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 409 at 6 am on Friday and settled at 397 at 4 pm, the “very poor”, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good,” 51-100 “satisfactory,” 101-200 “moderate,” 201-300 “poor,” 301-400 “very poor,” and 401-500 “severe.”
  • GRAP 3: The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Thursday reimposed stage 3 anti-pollution curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid a sharp rise in air pollution levels owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions.
  • Punjab, Haryana: A thick blanket of fog enveloped other areas of north India as well on Friday, primarily Punjab and Haryana. There was zero visibility in Amritsar because of dense fog, as per a report of the meteorological department. Fog was also observed in Ludhiana, Patiala, Chandigarh, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal.
  • Accidents amid fog: The reduced visibility due to foggy condition led to multiple accidents on Friday, including a collision of seven vehicles on Delhi highway in Babugarh area of Hapur, an incident in which three people were injured.In another incident, a conductor and a driver of UPSRTC bus were killed on Friday morning after their vehicle collided with a truck while attempting to overtake amid dense fog in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, police said.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On