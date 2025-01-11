Delhi-NCR foggy, rain expected; flight and train operations likely to be hit again

Moderate to dense fog continued to blanket parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas on Saturday, prompting the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) to issue multiple advisories over the night, asking passengers to contact airline concerned to be updated about flight status. A view of a railway track crossing amid heavy fog near Delhi on Friday, January 10. (Hindustan Times)

Fog reduced visibility to zero in parts of Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida and other areas of the national capital region on Friday as well, leading to more than 100 flights and some trains getting delayed.

Also Read: Dense fog alert: Zero visibility in parts of Delhi NCR, AQI ‘severe’; over 100 flights delayed at IGI airport

The dense fog comes amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi, which reached ‘severe’ level on Friday, with the Air Quality Index going over 400 early morning and settling at 397 at 4 pm.

Delhi-NCR dense fog | Top updates

Flight, train delays in Delhi: Dense fog was seen in parts of Delhi on Saturday morning, a day zero-visibility conditions led to delay of 100 flights and several trains. Starting 10:43 pm on Friday, Delhi's IGI airport issued multiple advisories to passengers, asking them to check the flight status with airliners amid possible impact on flights that are not compliant to CAT III, which allows operations at low visibility conditions.