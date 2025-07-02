Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
Food delivery agent drowns after falling in swimming pool of Mumbai building

PTI |
Jul 02, 2025 10:41 PM IST

The incident took place around 11.50 pm on Tuesday at Darsshan Vonalzo, a luxury tower near the Grant Road railway station.

A 44-year-old agent of an online food delivery app died after falling into the swimming pool on the 22nd floor of a residential building in South Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The Gamdevi police have registered an accidental death report, (iStock)
The incident took place around 11.50 pm on Tuesday at Darsshan Vonalzo, a luxury tower near the Grant Road railway station, an official said.

Victim Imran Akbar Khojada had gone to the 22nd floor of the building to deliver food, he said. Khojada, who was talking on the phone, slipped and fell into the pool while walking near its edge, the official said. As there was nobody to save him, he drowned in the pool, the police said. 

The Gamdevi police have registered an accidental death report, he said. Khojada’s brother has told the police that he has no complaint against anyone, the official said, adding that a probe into the drowning is underway.

