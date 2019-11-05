Food delivery boy shoots friend near Chennai after spat over video game: Cops

india

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 21:11 IST

An 18-year-old college student was allegedly shot dead by his friend in Venkatamangalam, 48 km south of Chennai on Tuesday after a suspected dispute over a mobile video game, police said

Police suspect the accused used a country-made pistol.

The suspect Vijaya Kumar (23) and his friend K Mukesh Kumar - a second-year polytechnic course student at a private college near Chennai - had been playing a video game ahead of the shooting, police said.

“Mukesh’s brother Udayakumar, who was standing outside their house in Venkatamangalam, heard the sound of a gun being fired in his house. He rushed into the house only to see his brother Mukesh in a pool of blood. Vijaya Kumar, who was playing a video game with Mukesh, ran away from the scene, carrying the pistol according to Uday. As the incident occurred while the duo was playing a mobile video game, we suspect that the murder could be due to a dispute about the game,” said a police officer from Chennai’s Thalambur police station investigating the crime.

Police did not say if there was anyone else in the house.

Vijaya Kumar is said to be a food delivery boy working with a well known online aggregator and is also said to be distantly related to the deceased.

The police have not released details on what mobile video game the duo was playing. The investigating officer said that a bullet had hit Mukesh on the forehead.

“Udayakumar and his relatives took a critically injured Mukesh to a private hospital and he was later referred to Chrompet Government Hospital. Because of the serious condition of Mukesh he was then shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital (RGGH) in Chennai. However, doctors declared him as dead by 2 pm. The victim’s body has been sent for autopsy,” the officer said.

The victim’s brother Udayakumar has been detained by the police to assist them in the probe.

“We are yet to understand why Vijaya Kumar opened fire on his friend. We have formed a team to arrest the accused. Police have retrieved CCTV footage from nearby places to trace the movements of accused,” the officer added.

The police who are still gathering details of the incident said a case of murder would be registered once they have more details. “The inquiry is still underway. So we have not filed any case,” said another police officer at Thalambur station.