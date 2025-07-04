Search
Food delivery man steals phones, laptop from PG in Delhi, arrested

PTI |
Published on: Jul 04, 2025 10:07 PM IST

The arrest was made following a complaint received on June 30 regarding the theft of a mobile phone and a laptop from a PG in Shaheen Bagh, police said.

A 20-year-old man, working as a food delivery boy, was arrested for allegedly stealing electronic gadgets from a paying guest (PG) accommodation in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, officials on Friday said.

The delivery man was arrested soon after the stolen items from the PG were recovered, said police.(Representational/HT)

Police recovered 11 stolen mobile phones and a laptop from the possession of the accused, identified as Fardeen Khan, a resident of Shaheen Bagh, they said.

A case was registered at Shaheen Bagh Police Station and further investigation was taken up, said an officer, adding that a police team analyzed the CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.

He was arrested soon after the stolen items from the PG were recovered, the officer said.

Khan during interrogation admitted to having committed multiple such thefts in the area. Further investigation is underway, he added.

