Food stalls at railway stations can now reopen

The Board said the zonal railways have been seeking necessary directions/guidelines for opening of catering units at railway stations which were closed in view of the lockdown on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

May 20, 2020
Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Stranded people sit inside a railway compartment before the train towards Jammu and Kashmir leaves from Pune railway station, India, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Stranded people sit inside a railway compartment before the train towards Jammu and Kashmir leaves from Pune railway station, India, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

The Railway Board on Wednesday advised zonal railways and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to take necessary action for opening of all static catering and vending units at railway stations with immediate effect.

“Zonal Railways and IRCTS are advised to take necessary action for opening of all static catering and vending units (MPS,Bookstalls, Misc./Chemist stalls, etc) at railway stations with immediate effect. In case of food plaza and refreshment rooms etc, cooked items may be served as take away only with no sit-down eating arrangements in place,” the Railway Board said in an order.

The Board said the zonal railways have been seeking necessary directions/guidelines for opening of catering units at railway stations which were closed in view of the lockdown on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The order came a day after the government announced 200 new trains a day from June 1 in addition to the Shramik Specials for migrant workers and the premium passenger trains connecting Delhi with 15 cities.

The new non-AC trains are expected to cater to small towns, in a fresh step to boost connectivity that has been thrown off track by the lockdown.

Earlier this month, the Centre allowed rail travel but restricted ticket bookings only to online.

