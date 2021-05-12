'For being positive, we don't have to...': Prashant Kishor's fresh jibe at govt

Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday hurled an attack on the government saying the government's attempt to push "falsehood" and "propaganda" in the name of spreading positivity is "disgusting". This is the first time Prashant Kishor took to social media after the results of five state elections were declared on May 2.

"In the face of a grieving nation and tragedies unfolding all around us, the continued attempt to push FALSEHOOD and PROPAGANDA in the name of spreading POSITIVITY is disgusting! For being positive we don’t have to become blind propagandist of the Govt," he tweeted.

For being positive we don’t have to become blind propagandist of the Govt. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 12, 2021





The attack comes as the country is reeling under the peak of the second wave of the pandemic. A few days ago, the government organised a workshop titled Effective Communications to "create a positive image of the government", and manage "perception through effectively highlighting positive stories and achievements" — a first such workshop of government officials. Around 300 officials, including joint secretaries (media) of each department, attended the workshop.

The Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh has started a series of online lectures titled 'Positivity Unlimited' between May 11 and May 15, with an aim to spread confidence and positivity among people amid the ongoing pandemic. The lecture series is being organised by RSS's Covid Response Team. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Wipro group chairman Azim Premji, spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev are among the key speakers.

In April, Prashant Kishor got embroiled in a controversy after a part of his audio char in 'Club House room' got leaked. In that conversation, Prashant Kishor was heard talking about PM Modi's popularity in Bengal. The I-PAC fohas also been vocal on social media against the governmet's Covid-19 management, vaccine policy etc.