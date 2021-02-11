IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / For the rich, of the rich, by the rich’: Chidambaram tears into Union Budget
Congress MP P Chidambaram at Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Wednesday Feb. 3, 2021.(PTI)
Congress MP P Chidambaram at Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Wednesday Feb. 3, 2021.(PTI)
india news

For the rich, of the rich, by the rich’: Chidambaram tears into Union Budget

Chidambaram said his party has rejected the budget, presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anjali, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:09 PM IST

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday attacked the government’s “disappointing” “budget for the rich, of the rich, and by the rich”, which he said is meant only for “1% of India’s population that controls 73% of the country’s wealth.” The former Union finance minister, while participating in the debate on the Union Budget in Parliament, said that “there’s nothing for the poor people of India, who continue to suffer…Two years of a slowdown before the coronavirus is a reality.” He alleged that country witnessed three years of “incompetent economic mismanagement.”

Chidambaram said his party has rejected the budget, presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. “We must, therefore, record our strongest protest and dissent. And because of this dissent, we will be called 'andolanjeevi' and 'parjeevi’,” he said in the Rajya Sabha.

Also read| Parliament LIVE: Centre never paid tributes to the protesting farmers who died

Here’s a list of thing he claims the government is denying about the economic slowdown:

1. He slammed the big numbers in the budget and asked the government to give out realistic numbers which would be a natural and mechanical growth after coronavirus induced slowdown. The government has projected a 14.8% gross domestic product for 2021 while Chidambaram limited it between 9.4 -8.4% based on the arithmetic.

2. Asking the government to withdraw the budget, he said major numbers are suspect in this year's budget including the capital expenditure of 51,000 crore. “Where did the rest of the money go?” he asked.

3. Chidambaram expressed concern over no mention of the defence sector for the first time in the budget speech even as the allocation to the health sector was reduced.

4. He urged the government to help people and migrant labourers by providing cash transfers and ration, else he warned that the poor will wake up and in a non-violent, peaceful manner, show what should be done.

5. The Congress leader claimed that the government failed to stimulate the growth and will drag GDP three years back.

6. The former finance minister compared GDP figures from the last few years and questioned the growth after 2017-18, which was 131 lakh crore. “Since then what has happened? In 2019-20, it was a slower crawl to 145 lakh crore and in 2020-21, the year that is about to end, the first half is about 60 lakh crore and the year may end at about 130 lakh crore, which means we are back to where we were in 2017-18,” he said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
union budget of india p. chidambaram chidambaram on economic survey parliament

Related Stories

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also praised India’s armed forces for their “valour and courage”.(ANI )
Defence minister Rajnath Singh also praised India’s armed forces for their “valour and courage”.(ANI )
india news

LAC disengagement in phased manner, coordinated and verified way: Rajnath Singh

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:32 PM IST
India and China had agreed to push for an early disengagement of the troops in eastern Ladakh during the ninth round of the corps commander Level meeting held on January 24.
READ FULL STORY
Defence minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that India expected China to "work with us in full sincerity to resolve remaining issues" since "the Chinese side is also fully aware of our resolve" to protect New Delhi's interests(PTI)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that India expected China to "work with us in full sincerity to resolve remaining issues" since "the Chinese side is also fully aware of our resolve" to protect New Delhi's interests(PTI)
india news

In India-China border disengagement plan, Galwan model is the template

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:56 PM IST
  • India-China border row: The disengagement exercise on both banks of Pangong Tso was the outcome of multiple rounds of back-channel negotiations
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
At present, the government has allowed domestic flights to operate up to 80% of their capacity. (AP file photo)
At present, the government has allowed domestic flights to operate up to 80% of their capacity. (AP file photo)
india news

Domestic flight ticket rates set to rise as Centre relaxes cap on price bands

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:48 PM IST
As per the order issued by the civil aviation ministry on Thursday, airlines will be allowed to charge more from passengers as the government has allowed a substantial increase on the upper and lower limits of the price bands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court bench comprised of Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian and was headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde(PTI)
The Supreme Court bench comprised of Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian and was headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde(PTI)
india news

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking guidelines to prevent sale of fake vaccines

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • "We understand your motivation but you file a concrete case. We cannot pass general directions. We are not the legislature," a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde told the petitioner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gandhi further alleged that the Centre never paid tributes to the farmers who had lost their lives during the ongoing agitation(PTI)
Gandhi further alleged that the Centre never paid tributes to the farmers who had lost their lives during the ongoing agitation(PTI)
india news

In 3 points, Rahul Gandhi responds to Modi’s ‘content, intent’ jibe on farm laws

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Gandhi’s comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on Wednesday that the Congress party only made noise about the farm laws but never discussed its content or intent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the launching forth phase of Poribortan Yatra from Cooch Behar on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the launching forth phase of Poribortan Yatra from Cooch Behar on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

CAA will be implemented after Covid-19 vaccination ends, says Amit Shah

PTI, Thakurnagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Accusing the opposition parties of misleading the minorities about the Citizenship (amendment) Act, Shah said its implementation will not impact the citizenship status of Indian minorities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MP P Chidambaram at Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Wednesday Feb. 3, 2021.(PTI)
Congress MP P Chidambaram at Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Wednesday Feb. 3, 2021.(PTI)
india news

For the rich, of the rich, by the rich’: Chidambaram tears into Union Budget

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anjali, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Chidambaram said his party has rejected the budget, presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence minister Rajnath Singh also praised India’s armed forces for their “valour and courage”.(ANI )
Defence minister Rajnath Singh also praised India’s armed forces for their “valour and courage”.(ANI )
india news

LAC disengagement in phased manner, coordinated and verified way: Rajnath Singh

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:32 PM IST
India and China had agreed to push for an early disengagement of the troops in eastern Ladakh during the ninth round of the corps commander Level meeting held on January 24.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ministers Piyush Goyal, RS Prasad, several government departments have opened accounts on Koo.
Ministers Piyush Goyal, RS Prasad, several government departments have opened accounts on Koo.
india news

India made app Koo now has over 3 million users

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:06 PM IST
  • Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna all took to Twitter to highlight the rising popularity of the platform. "Our systems are facing more load than ever. Thank you for placing your trust in us. Our team is working on overdrive to fix it,” she tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a seminar during the Aero India in Bengaluru on Thursday.(ANI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a seminar during the Aero India in Bengaluru on Thursday.(ANI)
india news

Rajnath Singh to speak on 'present situation in Eastern Ladakh' in LS today

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Earlier today, the Defence Minister informed the Rajya Sabha that through sustained talks, both Indian and China have reached an agreement for disengagement on the north and south bank of Pangong Lake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of workers unloading cartons of Made in India covid vaccine at the Yangon airport in Myanmar.(MINT_PRINT)
A file photo of workers unloading cartons of Made in India covid vaccine at the Yangon airport in Myanmar.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Mexico president says 1 million doses of Made-in-India vaccines scheduled

ANI, Mexico
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:57 PM IST
India has also supplied Indian-made vaccines to countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Bangladesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prayagraj: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes a holy dip in Sangam on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing 'Magh Mela' in Prayagraj, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_11_2021_000176A)(PTI)
Prayagraj: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes a holy dip in Sangam on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing 'Magh Mela' in Prayagraj, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_11_2021_000176A)(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Priyanka Gandhi pays tribute to Nehru, takes a holy dip

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes a holy dip in Sangam on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing 'Magh Mela' in Prayagraj, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes a holy dip in Sangam on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing 'Magh Mela' in Prayagraj, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Priyanka Gandhi takes holy dip in Sangam, pays tribute to Jawahar Lal Nehru

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:50 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached the Sangam - a confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Sarswati river - for taking the holy dip on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamal Haasan. (File photo)
Kamal Haasan. (File photo)
india news

Kamal Haasan’s MNM makes him permanent president of party

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:35 PM IST
In its day-long general council meeting, the party resolved to see Haasan as the next CM of Tamil Nadu. It has also sought that the probe into Jayalalithaa’s death be expedited
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora (C) speaks during a press conference, ahead of the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai.(PTI)
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora (C) speaks during a press conference, ahead of the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai.(PTI)
india news

2 expenditure observers to curb money power in Tamil Nadu polls

By Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ECI cancelled elections for the Vellore parliamentary seat in Tamil Nadu after more than 10 crore was found in cash at a warehouse owned by a political party member
READ FULL STORY
Close
SDRF team with underwater sonar system conducting a search operation for bodies in waters of Srinagar dam on Thursday. (HT photo)
SDRF team with underwater sonar system conducting a search operation for bodies in waters of Srinagar dam on Thursday. (HT photo)
india news

Chamoli glacier burst: Sonar system being used to locate bodies in muddy water

By Neeraj Santoshi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Chamoli Police have also issued an alert of rising water level in Alaknanda and appealed to people to remain vigilant, especially those living near its banks
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that India expected China to "work with us in full sincerity to resolve remaining issues" since "the Chinese side is also fully aware of our resolve" to protect New Delhi's interests(PTI)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that India expected China to "work with us in full sincerity to resolve remaining issues" since "the Chinese side is also fully aware of our resolve" to protect New Delhi's interests(PTI)
india news

In India-China border disengagement plan, Galwan model is the template

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:56 PM IST
  • India-China border row: The disengagement exercise on both banks of Pangong Tso was the outcome of multiple rounds of back-channel negotiations
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP