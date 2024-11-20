Force launches operation against Maoists in Chikkamagaluru district

Security arrangement has been intensified in Chikkamagaluru district as the anti-naxal force (ANF) launched an extensive combing operation in the Sringeri and Koppa taluks, following intelligence suggesting renewed Maoist activity in the area, officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Security personnel during a combing operation in Kabbinale forest area in Udupi district on Tuesday. (PTI)

Two people have been detained for questioning during the operation being led by ANF superintendent of police Jitendra Kumar Dayam. Western Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amit Singh and superintendent of police Vikram Amathe are overseeing the operations from Sringeri. The operation was launched after weapons were recovered in a village, they added.

Police have concentrated the combing operations in several villages across the taluks, including Yedagunda, Mundagaaru and Bukadibail in Koppa taluk, as well as Shirlu, Hadi, Matolli, Udutala, Dyavanta and Kadakal in Sringeri taluk.

To further strengthen the security measures, ANF has put up checkpoints at critical junctions such as the Hornadu–Menusinahadi Road at Vighneshwara Katte, Jayapura–Sringeri Road at Gadikallu, and the Kerekattu Road leading to Dakshina Kannada district, closely monitoring all movement, officers said.

Since Sunday night, the ANF teams have conducted thorough searches in numerous houses throughout the region. During a search at Kadegundi village in Koppa taluk, a countrymade firearm was seized from the house of a villager, Subbe Gowda.

The authorities suspected that Maoist leader Mundaguru Latha and her team might have recently visited this house, escalating concerns of increased Maoist presence. A case has been registered at the Jayapura police station regarding the recovered firearm, they added.

“In connection with a complaint filed by an ANF officer, a case has been registered at Jayapura police station in connection with movements of suspected Maoists Mundaguru Latha, Jayanna, and others near the forest region of Kadegundi village,’’ said Amathe.

“We have seized three countrymade SBBL guns and booked a case under the Arms act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967,” he added.

The investigation of the case has been taken up by the Deputy SP of the Koppa sub-division. During the operation, three SBML rifles and related ammunition were recovered from the premises of Subbe Gowda’s isolated house in Kadegundi village, officers said.

“Based on reliable information from the complainant, the ANF Special Team is conducting an intensive combing operation in the vicinity of Subbe Gowda’s house to apprehend the absconding Maoists, including Mundaguru Latha and Jayanna,” he added.

Speaking to reporters, IGP Amit Singh confirmed, “The combing operation is based on credible intelligence about Naxal movement in these forests. We recovered a countrymade gun during the operation, and further details are expected as teams continue their work on the field.”

The resurgence of Maoist activity at Malnad region in Chikkamagaluru has raised concerns among locals, marking a notable shift in the area’s security situation after years of relative calm.

Maoists operations in the region had subsided significantly following the encounter with Saket Rajan in 2005 and the last major incident took place in Vadayarmath village, where three Maoists were killed, in April 2007. However, recent opposition to forest encroachment clearances appears to have stirred up new Maoist activity, prompting fear among the population.