‘Forced resignation, BAC meet’: Opposition's theories on Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation

Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation from his post as the Vice President of India on Monday, just hours after he chaired the Business Advisory Committee in the Rajya, was abrupt and shocking, as the Opposition pointed out. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that while Jagdeep Dhankhar cited health reasons, there’re “deeper reasons” behind his resignation.(File/PTI)

Dhankhar’s sudden resignation sparked speculation and the search for what opposition says is the actual reason for taking the step. While Dhankhar cited health concerns as the prime reason behind his big decision, it was not enough to quench the thirst of curiosity of the Opposition parties who are wondering whether the reason is true or not.

Dhankhar, 74, had assumed office in August 2022 and was due to complete his term in 2027. After his resignation, a video of him addressing an event in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University just earlier this month has surfaced online, in which he is heard saying that he will retire at the right time, i.e., August 2027. The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a Congress worker named Aditya Goswami.

Also read: ‘More political’: Opposition reacts to Jagdeep Dhankhar's exit with speculation, conspiracy theories

This, combined with the sudden nature of the announcement, has led the Opposition parties to believe that there’s more behind Dhankhar’s resignation. The Opposition parties are asking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to clear the air over what really happened.

Dhankhar chaired BAC meeting on Monday

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh sought to understand why Dhankhar would resign just hours after chairing a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting in the Rajya Sabha. Sharing the incident, Ramesh wrote on X that at 12.30 pm, Dhankar chaired the BAC meeting, which was also attended by BJP leaders JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju. The committee was scheduled to meet again at 4.30 pm, however, while everyone showed up, Nadda and Rijiju did not, said Ramesh.

Also read: Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS, collapsed mid-event before resigning: Report

“Everyone kept waiting for Nadda and Rijiju, but they did not show up. The most surprising thing was that Mr. Dhankhar was not personally informed that both ministers would not attend the meeting. Naturally, he felt upset about this and postponed the next BAC meeting to today at 1:00 PM. This clearly indicates that something serious must have happened between 1:00 PM and 4:30 PM yesterday, which led JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju to deliberately skip the evening meeting.”

He added that while Dhankhar cited health reasons, there’re “deeper reasons” behind it. He went on to recall times when Dhankhar supported farmer’s protest, “criticized the growing ‘arrogance’ in public life”, “emphasized the need for accountability and restraint in the judiciary” .

“Even during the current ‘G2’ government’s tenure, he tried, as far as possible, to give space to the opposition. He was steadfast about rules, procedures, and decorum. However, he felt that his role was constantly being undermined in these matters. Mr. Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation says a lot about him. At the same time, it also raises serious questions about the intentions of those who elevated him to the position of Vice President,” he said.

Congress on PM's reaction to Dhankhar resignation

What also did not sit well with Congress was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reaction to Dhankhar’s resignation. Ramesh said that the PM could have been “more gracious” and called him the “supreme master of hypocrisy”.

“The PM's non-post on X regarding Shri Jagdeep Dhankar's forced resignation has only added to the mystery of his abrupt exit. Surely the PM could have been a bit more gracious--he is, after all, the supreme master of hypocrisy. The kisanputra is being denied even a dignified farewell.” he wrote.

After Dhankhar’s resignation, PM Modi wrote on X, “Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health.”

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also asked the union government to clarify if they had “prior intimation” of Dhankhar’s resignation and have “planned for a smooth transition”. Backing Ramesh’s theory, he added, “The absence of senior ministers yesterday at a meeting chaired by the Hon’ble Vice President now carries even more significance.”

‘Healthy man’

Congress MP Vivek Tankha said that Dhankhar was in a “jovial mood” on Monday, hours before resigning. “Vice President VP Dhankhar’s resignation quite unexpected !! While presiding over Rajya Sabha yesterday he was his good jolly self !! Did the way he pro actively handle the 2 impeachment motions ( Justice Yadav & Verma ) yesterday the last straw !!” he wrote on X.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee did not comment on the reason behind Dhankhar’s resignation, she did say that he is a “healthy man”. “I think his health is absolutely okay,” she said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant also suggested the resignation wasn’t due to ill health alone. “The Vice President’s health has not deteriorated so much that he has to resign. Someone has made his health worse. The ruling party is silent. It suggests something is wrong,” he told reporters outside Parliament.

BJP’s clarification on BAC meeting

Refuting Congress’ theories about their absence from the BAC meeting, Union health minister JP Nadda said proper intimation had been given to Dhankhar’s office. “Kiren Rijiju and I did not attend the meeting called by the Vice President at 4.30 pm because we were occupied with other important parliamentary work. The Vice President’s Office was intimated about our inability to attend the meeting,” he told reporters.

Jagdeep Dhankhar has not reacted to speculation over such theories and that political uproar his resignation has triggered so far.