Forces deployed in Tappal, Net services suspended

An uneasy calm prevailed in Tappal with heavy force deployment on Monday even as Internet services were suspended by the district administration here till midnight.

“After the killing of the girl in Tappal, the social media was abuzz with rumours, which was affecting the law and order situation as the victim and the accused (now in custody) were from different communities. To put a check on this, Internet services were blocked on Monday,” informed Chandra Bhushan Singh, district magistrate, Aligarh.

Additional director general (Agra Zone) Ajay Anand reached Tappal police station and held an elaborate meeting to review security arrangements in wake of the brutal murder of the three-year-old girl whose mutilated body was found in a garbage dump in Tappal on June 2.

“Internet services are blocked in the entire Khair tehsil where Tappal is located. This would help curb rumour mongering and help in maintaining communal harmony by checking circulation of fake news, videos and messages. Net services were blocked from 5 pm on Sunday afternoon till 12 midnight (Monday),” stated the DM. He indicated that Internet services may be resumed on Tuesday, if all goes well.

The Aligarh police had registered a case at Civil Lines police station against one Rambabu for his objectionable comments on his twitter handle and booked him under Section 66A of the IT Act and Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code.

Deployment of RAF and PAC continued in Tappal town on Monday. The contingents were called in wake of a call for a mahapanchayat that was later foiled.

Though a few markets reopened on Monday, the town was yet to come back to normalcy as the minority community was apprehensive, said locals. Police officials denied any migration, claiming that a few houses were locked as the occupants had gone to attend marriages and other functions. “ADG (Agra Zone) Ajay Anand reached Tappal police station and reviewed security arrangements in wake of the girl’s murder. He interacted with the beat staff and those supervising the deployment of forces. He also directions for better policing,” informed DIG (Aligarh Zone) Preetinder Singh.

“The situation is normal and no communal tension prevails in the area. Markets have reopened and no incident of violence was reported on Monday,” claimed the DIG.

The ADG confined his visit to the police station and did not go to the victim’s house. On Sunday, a car-borne Muslim family that was going to attend a marriage function was stopped by some people who had gathered around Tappal for the proposed mahapanchayat. Three bike-borne youths misbehaved with the family and damaged the car. Those in the car were rescued by villagers, said police. A case was registered against the unidentified youths and search was on for them, said Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal, in-charge, Tappal police station.

Meanwhile, Banwari Lal, the father of the deceased girl, maintained that he was not going to Lucknow to meet the CM.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 02:33 IST