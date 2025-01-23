Forces to set up 88 new bases in Maoist-hit areas

Security forces involved in anti-Maoist operations are planning to open 88 new forward operating bases (FOBs) deep inside the jungles this year, people familiar with the development said, as the Union government’s March 31, 2026 deadline to eliminate Left Wing Extremism (LWE) from the country nears. Once operationalised, the total number of security FOBs or camps in core areas previously dominated by Maoists will increase to around 380. (PTI)

These camps have also helped the administration in carrying out development activities, officials said.

“It is proposed to open 88 new camps in Naxal controlled areas in 2025. Last year, we opened 58 camps. These camps (FOBs) reduce the travel time of troops after carrying out operations or area domination exercises inside the jungles and back-up is also available quickly. This has given us an edge against the Naxals,” a senior counter-insurgency official said, requesting anonymity.

In the first 22 days this year, security forces have carried four major anti-LWE operations, neutralising 48 Maoists, including their senior commanders. The security forces have intensified their operations in the dense forests of the Abujhmad region in Chhattisgarh, considered the lone-standing hotbed of Maoists.

On Tuesday, banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) central committee member Ramchandra Reddy, alias Chalapati, who carried a reward of ₹1 crore on him, was among 14 insurgents killed by security forces in Gariaband district in Chhattisgarh.

Since August last year, Union home minister Amit Shah has taken several meetings with the top brass of central and Chhattisgarh security forces, directing them to free the entire region of Naxals. On multiple occasions, Shah has said the Centre has set a deadline to end the LWE by March 31, 2026.

“If we continue operations and open new camps at this speed, it is possible,” a second officer said, when asked about the Centre’s target.

The MHA data suggests that the geographical spread of LWE violence has constricted substantially with affected districts have come down from 126 in 2013 to only 38 in 2024.

A record number of Maoists, 290, were killed by security forces last year. The numbers of Maoists neutralised by security forces were 20, 30 and 51 in 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

According to an analysis by intelligence agencies, Maoists are now restricted to 10-12 km radius in Bijapur and Narayanpur and their total strength has depleted to around 2,000 cadres from 10,000-15,000 during the peak of LWE.