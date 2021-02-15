Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to pay two-day visit to Russia from Wednesday

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will pay a two-day visit to Russia beginning Wednesday during which both sides will deliberate on bilateral as well as topical issues of regional and global importance, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

It said this year's first visit abroad by the foreign secretary to Moscow signifies the importance India attaches to its close and friendly relations with Russia.

The MEA said the two sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including the forthcoming high level exchanges, during Shringla's visit.

"Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will pay an official visit to Moscow on February 17-18 at the invitation of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov," the MEA said in a statement.

"The foreign secretary will hold the next round of India-Russia foreign office consultations with Deputy Foreign Minister Morgulov, during which the two sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including the forthcoming high-level exchanges," it said.

The MEA said both sides will also exchange views on topical issues of regional and international importance.

The foreign secretary will also deliver a speech on 'India-Russia relations' at the prestigious Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it said.

"Despite the COVID-19 pandemic situation, India and Russia have sustained the momentum of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries," the MEA said.