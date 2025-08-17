Search
Sun, Aug 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri begins two-day Nepal visit to strengthen bilateral ties

ANI |
Published on: Aug 17, 2025 11:28 am IST

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said discussions during the visit will focus on enhancing the Nepal-India partnership

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday morning for a two-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between India and Nepal.

Misri landed in the Nepali capital at 9 am (local time) on a special Indian Air Force flight. (@MofaNepal/X)
Misri landed in the Nepali capital at 9 am (local time) on a special Indian Air Force flight. (@MofaNepal/X)

Misri landed in the Nepali capital at 9 am (local time) on a special Indian Air Force flight. He was received at the airport by Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai and the Indian Ambassador to Nepal.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the visit as part of the "tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries."

"India attaches high priority to its relations with Nepal under its Neighborhood First policy. Foreign Secretary's upcoming visit continues the tradition of regular high level exchanges between the two countries and will be an opportunity to further advance our bilateral ties," the MEA said.

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said discussions during the visit will focus on enhancing the Nepal-India partnership, with special attention to connectivity, development cooperation, and other issues of mutual interest.

Soon after his arrival, Misri paid a courtesy call on Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at Baluwatar. He is also scheduled to meet President Ram Chandra Paudel.

In addition, the Foreign Secretary will hold separate meetings with senior leaders, including former Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-UML Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Misri's engagements are expected to provide an opportunity to review recent developments in bilateral ties and discuss ways to deepen cooperation. He will conclude his two-day visit on August 18.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Foreign secretary Vikram Misri begins two-day Nepal visit to strengthen bilateral ties
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On