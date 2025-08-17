Foreign secretary Vikram Misri begins two-day Nepal visit to strengthen bilateral ties

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday morning for a two-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between India and Nepal. Misri landed in the Nepali capital at 9 am (local time) on a special Indian Air Force flight. (@MofaNepal/X)

Misri landed in the Nepali capital at 9 am (local time) on a special Indian Air Force flight. He was received at the airport by Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai and the Indian Ambassador to Nepal.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the visit as part of the "tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries."

"India attaches high priority to its relations with Nepal under its Neighborhood First policy. Foreign Secretary's upcoming visit continues the tradition of regular high level exchanges between the two countries and will be an opportunity to further advance our bilateral ties," the MEA said.

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said discussions during the visit will focus on enhancing the Nepal-India partnership, with special attention to connectivity, development cooperation, and other issues of mutual interest.

Soon after his arrival, Misri paid a courtesy call on Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at Baluwatar. He is also scheduled to meet President Ram Chandra Paudel.

In addition, the Foreign Secretary will hold separate meetings with senior leaders, including former Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-UML Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Misri's engagements are expected to provide an opportunity to review recent developments in bilateral ties and discuss ways to deepen cooperation. He will conclude his two-day visit on August 18.