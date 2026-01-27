Forensic analysis reveals sexual assault on NEET aspirant in Patna hostel death case

Patna Police on Sunday said a forensic analysis of the clothes of a Neet aspirant, who died earlier this month, found the presence of semen, confirming that she was sexually assaulted. While the police had initially termed the death a case of suicide, the victim’s family alleged that she was sexually assaulted and accused the authorities of attempting to cover up the incident. (ANI Video Grab)

Following the forensic findings, two police officials who were part of the initial investigation were suspended on charges of “dereliction of duty, failure to take timely action, and failure to properly collect evidence”, officials said.

“The FSL test conducted on the dress the victim was wearing when she was found unconscious has detected presence of semen,” Patna SSP Karthikey K Sharma said.

The 18-year-old student was found unconscious in a hostel in Patna on January 6. She was admitted to three private hospitals over the next few days before she died on January 11. The police had initially termed the death a case of suicide. However, the victim’s family alleged that she was sexually assaulted and accused the authorities of attempting to cover up the incident.

The post-mortem report of the deceased noted injuries to her genitals and nail abrasions on her body. Her death triggered widespread protests in Patna, following which the police arrested the owner of the girls’ hostel where she was staying.

Initial findings by doctors had attributed the death to the consumption of a large quantity of sleeping pills, and stated that the student was also suffering from typhoid. However, the post-mortem report later concluded that “sexual violence cannot be ruled out” as a cause behind her death.

“The SIT will obtain a DNA profile from the semen detected in the scientific report. It will also be matched with the DNA profile of the accused arrested in the and also with the suspects,” a statement from SSP office said.