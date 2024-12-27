Menu Explore
Foresters find 32 country-bombs in Davanagere, FIR filed

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Dec 27, 2024 08:38 AM IST

The forest officials have found 32 live country-made bombs, locally known as "Nadabombs," in Phalavanahalli forest area in Davanagere district during a routine patrol

The forest officials have found 32 live country-made bombs, locally known as “Nadabombs,” in Phalavanahalli forest area in Davanagere district during a routine patrol, officials familiar with the matter said.

The accused had likely come to plant the bombs to kill wild boars (File photo)
The accused had likely come to plant the bombs to kill wild boars (File photo)

DRFO Barkath Ali said: “During our routine patrol, we found two motorcycles parked beside the forest on Tuesday night. When we went further into the forest, four people fled when they saw us. From there, we discovered 32 country-made bombs. We immediately alerted the police.”

“The accused had likely come to plant the bombs to kill wild boars, as they had done in the past. We are investigating to identify the accused and will file charges under the Wildlife Protection Act,” he said.

Nyamathi Police Inspector Ravi Kumar said that the 32 country-made bombs and two motorcycles have been seized and an investigation into the matter has been launched. “An FIR has been filed against four unknown persons under the Explosives Act.”

