Home / India News / ‘Forgot to update after…’: Assam CM Himanta on changing Twitter bio from ‘India’ to ‘Bharat’

‘Forgot to update after…’: Assam CM Himanta on changing Twitter bio from ‘India’ to ‘Bharat’

ByHT News Desk
Jul 24, 2023 03:59 PM IST

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had criticized opposition parties for choosing 'INDIA' as their coalition name, claiming it reflected a “colonial mentality.”

Days after changing his Twitter bio from ‘India’ to ‘Bharat’, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said he forgot to update it after switching from Indian National Congress to Bharatiya Janata Party.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.(ANI)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.(ANI)

In a tweet, Sarma said, “In my previous bio, I mentioned Assam, INDIA. However, I forgot to update it after my journey from the INDIAN National Congress to the BHARATIYA Janata Party. Now, I have proudly changed my bio to Assam, BHARAT.”

“Some friends from the Congress are asking me why I changed my bio. I hope this explanation will satisfy them.”

Last week, Sarma criticised opposition parties for choosing INDIA –an acronym for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) – as its coalition name, claiming that the British had named the country India and the fight should be to free the nation from "colonial legacies".

Sarma tweeted, "Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat. The British named our country as India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies."

Noting that the forefathers had fought for 'Bharat', he said, "We will continue to work for Bharat."

Many pointed out that Sarma was criticising the opposition alliance for choosing a "colonial" name while the BJP leader's Twitter bio read ‘Chief Minister of Assam, India’. The bio was soon updated to ‘Chief Minister of Assam, BHARAT’.

Hitting back at Sarma, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Is the Assam CM having a surplus of sour grapes in his mouth? His new mentor, Mr. Modi, gave us Skill India, Start-up India and Digital India -- all new names for ongoing programmes."

"He's (Modi) asked CMs of different states to work together as 'Team India'. He even made an appeal to Vote India!" Ramesh said on Twitter.

"But when 26 political parties call their formation INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance), he (Sarma) throws a fit and says use of India reflects 'colonial mentality'! He should go tell that to his Boss," the Congress leader said.

Ramesh also shared an old video of Modi in which he is seen appealing to voters to "vote for India".

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out