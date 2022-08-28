Home / India News / Forgot your Wifi password? Here's how to find it on Android phones

Forgot your Wifi password? Here's how to find it on Android phones

Published on Aug 28, 2022

You can recover your passcode by following some very simple steps.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

People are advised to set up WiFi passwords in such a way that these cannot be cracked easily by potential hackers; the resulting complexity of such codes means that people often forget their passwords. In such cases, if you have saved your password somewhere, you can take it from there; if you did not, then this becomes a problem.

Also Read | Windows 11 tips: Did you forget your WiFi password? Find it this way

Users, however, can easily restore the passcodes. Here's how Android users can find their passwords:

(1.) Go to ‘Settings’ on your Android phone and tap on ‘WiFi’.

(2.) Select the network to which you are connected, or the one which is saved on the device.

(3.) Click on the WiFi QR code and proceed.

(4.) The passcode can be obtained by unlocking the phone through PIN, fingerprint or face unlock.

(5.) After the device is unlocked, you will see a QR code and WiFi password on the screen.

(6.) You can scan the QR code or use the password to connect your device to the network.

