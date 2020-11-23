e-paper
Home / India News / Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi extremely critical, say doctors

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi extremely critical, say doctors

Three-time chief minister Tarun Gogoi was admitted to GMCH on November 2. He was put under invasive ventilation on Saturday night when his condition worsened.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 11:51 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Guwahati
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi on Sunday was put on life support due to post Covid-19 complications.
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi on Sunday was put on life support due to post Covid-19 complications. (PTI File Photo )
         

The health condition of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi deteriorated on Monday morning and he is “very very critical”, doctors said.

The octogenerian Congress leader, undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for post-Covid complications, is being monitored by a team of nine doctors, GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma said.

“The present status of Sir (Gogoi) is very very critical and the doctors are doing their best,” he told reporters.

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is at GMCH along with Gogoi’s son Gaurav.

Gogoi, who is on ventilation and has suffered a multi-organ failure, was on dialysis on Sunday, which he could sustain for six hours.

His blood pressure is fluctuating and he is breathing entirely with the help of machines.

The 84-year-old three-time chief minister was admitted to GMCH on November 2. He was put under invasive ventilation on Saturday night when his condition worsened.

On October 25, Gogoi, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and other post-recovery complications, was discharged from GMCH after two months.

He had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 25 and admitted to the GMCH the next day.

'Covid-19 situation Grim': SC asks all states to be prepared
Delhi govt withdraws order to shut 2 markets over Covid-19 guidelines violation
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
'Karachi will be a part of India one day': Fadnavis on Bandra sweet shop row
Cyclone Nivar heads towards south coast: Major cyclones in India since 2019
Pokhran nuclear test: Shah, Modi's reactions were opposite, says new book
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh's bail hearing likely to be delayed
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
