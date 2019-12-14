Former BJP lawmaker Udit Raj appointed Congress spokesperson

india

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 05:37 IST

The Congress on Friday appointed former MP Udit Raj as the spokesperson of the party with immediate effect.

“Congress president has approved the appointment of Sh. Udit Raj as spokesperson of AICC,” an official statement said.

Udit Raj has been a Dalit leader and a former BJP MP from Delhi but had quit the party to join the Congress ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.