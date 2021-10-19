Former BJP leader Babul Supriyo formally quits as Asansol MP

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo officially resigned as a member of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday after meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month and joined the Trinamool Congress.

“Sincere Gratitude to Hon’ble Speaker Sir @ombirlakota for granting me his time tmrw at 11am to formally resign as MP. I will not hold on to the Berth/Perks/Salary of a MP now that I am no longer a part of @BJP4India that I won the seat for. If I have it in me, will win it again,” Babul Supriyo tweeted on Monday

Supriyo, who began his political career with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014, joined West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) in September. “... As I have joined the TMC, there is no point in holding on to my seat in Asansol. I have come into politics because of Asansol. I will do as much as possible for that constituency,” he had said after joining West Bengal’s ruling party.

Earlier he took potshots at Sisir Adhikari, who joined the BJP in March this year before Bengal assembly elections but continues to hold on to his Kanthi Lok Sabha seat which was won as a TMC candidate, saying it should be vacated. Sisir Adhikari is father of Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of Opposition in Bengal assembly, who defeated chief minister Mamata Banerjee from the Nandigram seat in the last assembly elections.

Previously in July, the singer-turned-politician announced his decision to “quit politics” after he was dropped from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet where he served as the minister of state for environment, forest and climate change. He had then categorically stated he was not joining any political party.