Former BJP minister RT Deshmukh dies in road accident in Maharashtra's Latur

Former Maharashtra MLA and BJP leader from Beed district R T Deshmukh died in a road accident on Monday evening in Latur district, a police official said. Deshmukh was the BJP MLA from Majalgaon in Beed district from 2014 to 2019.(Unsplash/representative)

The accident took place at around 4.15 pm on a flyover near Belkund village in the central Maharashtra district when Deshmukh was travelling on the Tuljapur-Latur road in an SUV, he said.

"While the car was on the initial stretch of the flyover, it jumped over the crash barrier and rolled down twice. Four policemen from a nearby outpost quickly came and pulled out the car driver and Deshmukh from the badly damaged car with the help of local residents," the official said.

Deshmukh, sitting on the left side of the car, was taken to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, he said.

The car driver was also injured and undergoing treatment. Deshmukh was the BJP MLA from Majalgaon in Beed district from 2014 to 2019.