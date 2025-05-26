Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former BJP minister RT Deshmukh dies in road accident in Maharashtra's Latur

PTI |
May 26, 2025 07:43 PM IST

The accident took place at around 4.15 pm on a flyover near Belkund village in the central Maharashtra district.

Former Maharashtra MLA and BJP leader from Beed district R T Deshmukh died in a road accident on Monday evening in Latur district, a police official said. 

Deshmukh was the BJP MLA from Majalgaon in Beed district from 2014 to 2019.(Unsplash/representative)
Deshmukh was the BJP MLA from Majalgaon in Beed district from 2014 to 2019.(Unsplash/representative)

The accident took place at around 4.15 pm on a flyover near Belkund village in the central Maharashtra district when Deshmukh was travelling on the Tuljapur-Latur road in an SUV, he said. 

"While the car was on the initial stretch of the flyover, it jumped over the crash barrier and rolled down twice. Four policemen from a nearby outpost quickly came and pulled out the car driver and Deshmukh from the badly damaged car with the help of local residents," the official said. 

Deshmukh, sitting on the left side of the car, was taken to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, he said. 

The car driver was also injured and undergoing treatment. Deshmukh was the BJP MLA from Majalgaon in Beed district from 2014 to 2019.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Former BJP minister RT Deshmukh dies in road accident in Maharashtra's Latur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On