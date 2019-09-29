Former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav joins JJP

india

Tej Bahadur Yadav, the BSF constable who was dismissed from service after he had released a video in 2017 on quality of food served to soldiers, joined Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) here on Sunday in the presence of its leader Dushyant Chautala.

The JJP had contested the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) where it had to suffer a humiliating defeat being unable to secure even a single seat. Its subsequent alliance with the BSP also came to an end recently.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Yadav had filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate. However, his candidature was rejected by the returning officer after he failed to submit a certificate on whether or not he was dismissed from the service for corruption or disloyalty to the government.

In January 2017, he had posted four videos on social media which showed him complaining about unpalatable food at his camp along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir.

A JJP spokesperson said that former Congress MLA, Satwinder Rana also joined the party on Sunday.

