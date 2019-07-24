Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh was in hospital for ‘routine check’, says secretary

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh’s office has dismissed reports that he was admitted to a hospital in Gurugram following chest pain on Tuesday night.

“ It is a rumor that he was ill or he had chest pain . It was routine check up nothing else “ said OP Gupta, private secretary of Raman Singh.

Earlier, new agency ANI had reported that Singh had complained of chest pain at 11 pm last night, following which he was rushed to a hospital in Gurugram.

The BJP leader was in Delhi for the last two days. On July 22, he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 10:13 IST