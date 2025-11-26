New Delhi, Former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, calling the Constitution "India’s moral compass", urged citizens on Wednesday to uphold its timeless vision and remain steadfast in protecting its guiding principles. Former CJI Gavai hails Constitution's 'timeless' vision, terms it India's moral compass

He was speaking at the valedictory session of the national conference on "The Living Constitution: 75 Years of Democracy, Dignity, and Development".

Gavai said the Constitution is a "living document" that continues to shape the nation’s democratic journey and remains its moral compass.

He further said "Digital India” must be seen as an instrument of democratic participation rather than merely a technological programme."

During the session, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar launched the first phase of the "Consolidation of All Portals of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment", an initiative aimed at integrating its multiple digital platforms into a single unified interface.

The minister called it a transformative step in digital governance that "sets a benchmark for other ministries".

The two-day conference, organised by the Dr Ambedkar Foundation under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, marked the grand finale of the year-long "Samvidhan@75" celebrations, on the Constitution Day.

The conference featured two panel discussions that examined contemporary constitutional challenges. The first, "The Living Constitution in Action: Democracy, Dignity and Development in the 21st Century", brought together vice-chancellors, law professors, and senior advocates who discussed evolving constitutional interpretation, democratic resilience, and the rights framework amid technological and social change.

The second panel, "Constitutional Pathways to Social Justice and Inclusive Development", explored mechanisms for inclusion, digital governance, and the realisation of B R Ambedkar's vision in the context of Viksit Bharat 2047.

A book, "One India Through Digital India" by James Stephen Meka, a Dr B.R. Ambedkar chair professor at the Andhra University, was also published during the event.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.