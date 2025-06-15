Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former CM Vijay Rupani's body yet to be identified after Air India plane crash

ANI |
Jun 15, 2025 10:47 AM IST

A total of 242 people, including 230 passengers, 10 crew members and two pilots, were on board flight AI 171 that crashed on Thursday.

The identification process of the body of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is still in process as the hospital administration has not been able to match his DNA as of now, as informed by Additional Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Dr. Rajnish Patel.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani died in the ill-fated London-bound Air India aircraft crash. (ANI)
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani died in the ill-fated London-bound Air India aircraft crash. (ANI)

Rupani was among the 241 victims of the June 12 crash of AI 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad. The Boeing 787 flight, which was bound for London's Gatwick airport, crashed soon after takeoff.

A total of 242 people, including 230 passengers, 10 crew members and two pilots, were on board flight AI 171.

"The identification process of the body of former CM Vijay Rupani is still underway. We have still not been able to match the DNA. We will inform the press as soon as we find his body", Rajnish Patel told reporters.

Patel further informed that a total of 31 DNAs have been identified as of now, and 12 bodies have been handed over to their respective family members.

"The bodies of 31 DNAs have been matched. 12 bodies have been handed over to their respective family members. We are waiting for others to come and collect the remains of their relatives", he told reporters.

Earlier today, the Ahmedabad hospital authorities confirmed the death of four more students of BJ Medical College and their relatives, due to which the death toll of the AI 171 plane crash rose to 250.

Dhaval Gameti, FAIMA Vice President and President of Junior Doctors Association, BJ Medical College, said that four medical students and their relatives have died so far. He further stated that out of 20 admitted students, 11 have been discharged, and eight to nine people are still under treatment.

"Four medical students have died in the incident. Including resident doctors and their relatives, the total deaths are nine. Twenty students were admitted, of whom 11 have been discharged now...Currently, eight to nine people are going through the treatment...." Gameti said, addressing mediapersons here.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Former CM Vijay Rupani's body yet to be identified after Air India plane crash
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On