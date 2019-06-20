Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt sentenced to jail for life by Gujarat court in 1990 custodial death case

Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt was on Thursday sentenced to jail for life by Gujarat court in 1990 custodial death case, reports news agency ANI.

A local court in Jamnagar sentenced him under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code (murder). The court had framed charges against seven people, including Bhatt for murder.

The case relates to the death of a person in police custody in 1990 when was assistant superintendent of Police of Jamnagar.

