Former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad hospitalised amid all-party delegation visit

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad, was hospitalised amid an all-party delegation visit to Kuwait on Tuesday. Ghulam Nabi Azad of the DPAP, was hospitalised during a visit to Kuwait as a part of an all-party delegation sent by the Indian government(Baijayant Panda/X)

In a post on X, BJP MP Baijayant Panda, confirmed the same and said his presence will be missed in the next course of the delegation.

Baijayant Panda, who was leading the delegation, said, “Halfway into our delegation's tour, Shri @ghulamnazad has had to be admitted to hospital. He is stable, under medical supervision, and will be undergoing some tests and procedures. His contributions to the meetings in Bahrain and Kuwait were highly impactful, and he is disappointed at being bedridden. We will deeply miss his presence in Saudi Arabia and Algeria.”

Also Read: Full speech: In Arab nation, J&K Ex-CM exposes Pakistan Army's London property link| Azad| Sindoor

The delegation led by Baijayant Panda were in Kuwait as representatives of the Indian government to warn global allies about Pakistan's link to terrorist activities and defend India's stance in the conflict between the two countries.

Ghulam Nabi Azad slams Pakistan in Kuwait

The veteran political leader, who was chosen to be a part of the multi-party delegations meant to shore up allies across the world, slammed Pakistan for the spread of disinformation which increased tensions with India.

Also Read: ‘Indian Muslims are more…’: Asaduddin Owaisi slams Pakistan as he flags IMF's $2 billion loan issue in Kuwait

In Kuwait, Azad said, as quoted by ANI, “Pakistan spreads a lot of disinformation. It is their habit. So, in the meetings that were held today a lot of questions and answers took place. I think the disinformation which they used to hear have all been done away with. So, it was a really good program.”

Also Read: 'Enough is enough': India's all-party delegations arrive in Russia, other nations to expose Pakistan

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir also stated that the delegations had expressed the unity in India to representatives in Kuwait.

“We told them about our country, how lives everyone together with love, Hindus-Muslims-Sikhs-Christians. political parties debate in Parliament but when it is a question of the country, we stand united inside and outside the country,” said Azad.