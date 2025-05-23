'Enough is enough': India's all-party delegations arrive in Russia, other nations to expose Pakistan
India will be sending a total of seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's 'zero-tolerance policy.
India's all-party delegation to Russia, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, arrived at a hotel in Moscow on Thursday. The delegation is visiting Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia and Spain to reaffirm India's ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards terrorism in light of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.
The 8-member delegation includes SP MP Rajeev Rai, NC MP Mian Altaf Ahmad, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta (Retd), AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, Ambassador Manjeev S Puri and Ambassador Jawed Ashraf.
Upon arrival in Moscow, Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai told ANI, "Russia is our historic friend, who stood with us during all tough situations. Pakistan has become a danger not just to India but to the whole world. We have come to a special friend like Russia with all these issues and evidence to explain that it is important for everyone to isolate Pakistan."
DMK MP Kanimozhi also stated that she had faith in Russia as a strategic partner. She stated that the delegation would meet Andre Denison, First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky, the Chair of the State Duma Committee, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister as well as Director of Russian Institute for Statistical Studies, the former PM of Russia (Mikhail Yefimovich) Fradkov.
She added that the Indian delegation would also interaction with think tanks and people from the Russian media to represent India's views on Pakistani aggressions.
In the UAE, the all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde comprised MPs Bansuri Swaraj, ET Mohmd Basheer, Atul Garg, Sasmit Patra, Manan Kumar Mishra, BJP leader Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.
In Japan, the delegation led by JD(US)'s Sanjay Kumar Jha includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brijlal, Pradhan Barua and Hemang Joshi, Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, and former diplomat Mohan Kumar.
India will be sending a total of seven multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's 'zero-tolerance policy towards such aggression.
Latest updates on all-party delegations' global outreach
- Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde addressed the Indian community in UAE's Abu Dhabi, and stated that India now had a new normal and would not tolerate any terrorist activities, reaffirming the nation's zero tolerance stance. He said, “Enough is Enough. If anything happens to our citizens we will hit back.” BJP leader Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia added that while the country was under attack, "blood and water will not flow together."
- Shrikant Shinde said, as quoted by ANI, "UAE is the country we can rely upon. UAE understands the pain of India, it knows what is happening in India and who is doing it. We are here to send a message to the whole world, a clear-cut message about zero tolerance against terrorism."
- Shinde also stated that it was their duty as members of Parliament to convey the nation's message and promote India's message on terrorism as well as on social media. He said, "Negativity spreads faster than positivity. But, we are also tackling this. The exercise we are doing this will improvise things on social media also. As we travel and do this exercise, this is the first day, it is a 13-14 day exercise when delegations will travel all across the world. This will change the perspective and narrative, truth can't be silenced no matter how much it is suppressed, we will put our 100% efforts."
- The Shiv Sena MP also reiterated his trust in the UAE saying, After the indigenous population, we Indians are 40 per cent in this country, and that is what the UAE is also proud of. This is the relationship we have, this is the trust we have with this country."
- BJD MP Sasmit Patra said during the event, "We will ensure more than 100 terrorists die for what you're doing. This is the new India…we will not allow political differences that various political parties are sitting together but we're speaking one language, one voice, one thought and one idea - India".
- Bansuri Swaraj thanked the UAE for their love and support and stated that India's Operation Sindoor against terror camps in Pakistan had become a new synonym for justice, strength and the valour of the Indian armed forces. “What happened on 22nd April, that was a barbaric attack on our faith, on our existence. When we gave a befitting reply, we touched on nine terrorist bases. But, Pakistan instead of joining us in the global war against terrorism, chose to escalate the issue militarily. If you are going to bring war to our door, then we are going to bloody well finish it,” she said.
- In Japan, JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha interacted with ambassadors and diplomats from Brazil, Australia, Colombia, Greece and South Korea. He stated that India would hit back if Pakistan took any aggressive action and pointed out that all terrorist activities across the world had links to the country.
- BJP MP Dr. Hemang Joshi who is also part of the delegation sent to Japan said, as quoted by ANI, "From India, the all-party delegation has come here with a mission. The mission is to unite the world in India's fight against terrorism and to expose the terror sponsored by Pakistan, in front of the world. Yesterday was our first day in Japan, and it was very fruitful."
- Congress leader Salman Khurshid, was quoted in Tokyo saying, "The response has been very satisfying on (fight against) terrorism, there is unqualified support for India...the question now is what is next...we need to see what is the next step we can take...in countries we are visiting now, we want to make sure that they are fully sensitised to our concern and they are willing to support what is reasonable and viable in times to come...we hope that this will help us to plan out things in future."
- Congress leader Khurshid added that the future between India and Pakistan was unclear, and that Islamabad needed to convince them that they intended to do the right thing.