'Enough is enough': India's all-party delegations arrive in Russia, other nations to expose Pakistan

India's all-party delegation to Russia, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, arrived at a hotel in Moscow on Thursday. The delegation is visiting Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia and Spain to reaffirm India's ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards terrorism in light of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. An All-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde in a group picture with UAE Minister of Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.(India in UAE - X)

The 8-member delegation includes SP MP Rajeev Rai, NC MP Mian Altaf Ahmad, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta (Retd), AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, Ambassador Manjeev S Puri and Ambassador Jawed Ashraf.

Upon arrival in Moscow, Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai told ANI, "Russia is our historic friend, who stood with us during all tough situations. Pakistan has become a danger not just to India but to the whole world. We have come to a special friend like Russia with all these issues and evidence to explain that it is important for everyone to isolate Pakistan."

DMK MP Kanimozhi also stated that she had faith in Russia as a strategic partner. She stated that the delegation would meet Andre Denison, First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky, the Chair of the State Duma Committee, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister as well as Director of Russian Institute for Statistical Studies, the former PM of Russia (Mikhail Yefimovich) Fradkov.

She added that the Indian delegation would also interaction with think tanks and people from the Russian media to represent India's views on Pakistani aggressions.

In the UAE, the all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde comprised MPs Bansuri Swaraj, ET Mohmd Basheer, Atul Garg, Sasmit Patra, Manan Kumar Mishra, BJP leader Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

In Japan, the delegation led by JD(US)'s Sanjay Kumar Jha includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brijlal, Pradhan Barua and Hemang Joshi, Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, and former diplomat Mohan Kumar.

India will be sending a total of seven multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's 'zero-tolerance policy towards such aggression.

Latest updates on all-party delegations' global outreach