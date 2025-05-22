What India's Op Sindoor global outreach delegations told UAE, Japan as they exposed Pakistan

As multi-party delegations landed in the United Arab Emirates and Japan, India officially began its global diplomatic outreach on Thursday to highlight the threat of terrorism originating from Pakistan and to assert its right to self-defence in the wake of ‘Operation Sindoor’. An all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde in a group picture with UAE minister of minister of tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan during a meeting for Operation Sindoor global outreach, in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. (India in UAE - X)

The delegation visiting the UAE is being led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, while Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha is heading the group in Japan. Both delegations engaged in a series of meetings with ministers, influential people, and representatives from think tanks to present India’s position on cross-border terrorism and its recent counter-terror operation.

In a statement, the Indian Embassy in the UAE noted that the Gulf nation was the first to host the Indian delegation post-Operation Sindoor, a gesture that reflects the strong and enduring friendship between the two countries.

“Together in the fight against terrorism! The All-party delegation led by @DrSEShinde held a fruitful meeting with HE Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan @uaetolerance in Abu Dhabi. Reaffirmed their commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” said the Indian Embassy in the UAE.

“They highlighted the ethos of harmony and tolerance of India and UAE,” it added and posted photos from the meeting.

The delegation also met Dr Ali Alnuaimi, chairman of defence affairs, interior and foreign affairs committee, and “they underscored India-UAE's shared resolve for zero tolerance against terrorism", the embassy said.

Shrikant Shinde-led delegation meets member of UAE Federal National Council

Earlier, the delegation led by Shinde met Ahmed Mir Khoori, a member of the UAE Federal National Council at Abu Dhabi and conveyed India’s strong resolve to counter state-sponsored terrorism originating from Pakistani soil.

Shinde said in a post in X: “We proudly shared India's decisive success with ‘Operation Sindoor’ and highlighted the ongoing terrorism threats emanating from Pakistan”.

Besides Shinde, the delegation comprises Manan Kumar Mishra (BJP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML), SS Ahluwalia (BJP), Atul Garg (BJP), Bansuri Swaraj (BJP), former diplomat Sujan R Chinoy, and India’s ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir.

“We are taking a firm stand for global security and respect for international peace,” Shinde said.

Delegation in Japan

The delegation led by Sanjay Jha to Japan includes Bharatiya Janata Party MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brijlal, Pradhan Barua and Hemang Joshi, Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, and former ambassador Mohan Kumar.

“All-Party Parliamentary Delegation met H E Mr Takeshi Iwaya, Foreign Minister of Japan. India’s national consensus and resolute commitment to combat terrorism in all forms was reaffirmed. FM reiterated Japan’s support to India’s fight against terrorism and expressed appreciation for the restraint shown by the Indian side. He called for punishing the perpetrators of terror activities,” said a post on X by India's Embassy in Japan.

The delegation also met with Yoshihide Suga, Japan's former prime minister and chairman of Japan India Association. “India’s commitment to combating cross border terrorism was reaffirmed. HE Mr Suga reiterated Japan’s strong commitment to support India in its fight against terrorism,” the Embassy said in another post.

Earlier, the delegation also interacted with leading Japanese think tanks in Tokyo and briefed them on India’s zero tolerance to terrorism. “Regional security challenges including state backed terrorism was discussed during the interactive session. Participants expressed strong support for India’s fight against terrorism,” the Embassy added.

The members also met with Takashi Endo, chairman of Japan's House of Representatives Committee on National Security. “India’s resolute commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms was unequivocally emphasised,” the Embassy said in a post on X and added: “Takashi Endo conveyed Japan’s solidarity in India’s fight against terror.”

India's global outreach delegations

India is sending seven multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

(With inputs from PTI)