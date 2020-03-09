e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Former Jammu and Kashmir minister Bukhari launches new political outfit

Former Jammu and Kashmir minister Bukhari launches new political outfit

The new political formation, which enjoys the Centre’s backing, has politicians from the PDP, the Congress and the NC.

india Updated: Mar 09, 2020 04:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi/Srinagar
Former state finance minister Syed Altaf Bukhari
Former state finance minister Syed Altaf Bukhari(Photo: Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)
         

The former finance minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government Altaf Bukhari launched the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party – a new political formation – in Srinagar on Sunday.

But, Muzaffar Hussain Baig, former deputy chief minister and a PDP member, who was to be an influential voice for the new formation, was conspicuous by his absence. Baig, who was recently conferred the Padma Bhushan, declined to comment. A government official, who didn’t want to be named, said “negotiations broke down at the last minute”.

“This party is by the commoners, for the commoners and of the commoners,” Bukhari said. Bukhari was elected as the party’s founding president on Saturday.

“People are feeling the absence of credible voices, who can take up their issues and resolve them,” Bukhari said. “This party is not floated by a family. Any person who becomes party president cannot be elected more than twice,” he added.

Bukhari emphasised that “commoners” make the new political formation is similar to the Centre’s narrative. The Centre too had stressed that Jammu and Kashmir politics had been hijacked by a “few families” soon after scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and splitting the state into two Union Territories (UTs) on August 5.

The new political formation, which enjoys the Centre’s backing, has politicians from the PDP, the Congress and the NC. The PDP has the largest number of members in the new formation, but only three NC members have joined the Apni Party.

“I joined the front because I thought it will give me an opportunity to serve the people better than the last platform [NC],” Vijaya Bahakaya, one of three members of the NC who joined Apni Party, said.

Earlier, the Centre had made clear that it would allow the resumption of political activity around the restoration of the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The government has no problems if political activity starts in Jammu and Kashmir. But the restoration of Article 370 – the Constitutional provision that granted special status to the erstwhile state – is out of bounds,” a government official, said. The PDP criticised the Apni Party and called it “undemocratic”.

“By suppressing people’s elected voice and keeping three former CMs under detention to facilitate launch of a new outfit by breaking other parties is both undemocratic and scandalous,” PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan said.

tags
top news
Masood Azhar shifted to rawalpindi for personal safety: Intel
Masood Azhar shifted to rawalpindi for personal safety: Intel
Carbon emissions down 25% in China as flights, industries bear virus brunt
Carbon emissions down 25% in China as flights, industries bear virus brunt
India watching China sway at hill monasteries
India watching China sway at hill monasteries
Congress, BJP in fresh verbal battle over Yes Bank
Congress, BJP in fresh verbal battle over Yes Bank
Bangladesh postpones events after detecting 3 coronavirus cases
Bangladesh postpones events after detecting 3 coronavirus cases
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
Mamata Banerjee names four nominees for March Rajya Sabha polls
Mamata Banerjee names four nominees for March Rajya Sabha polls
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news