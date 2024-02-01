 Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren sent to 1-day judicial custody | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren sent to 1-day judicial custody in land scam

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren sent to 1-day judicial custody in land scam

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2024 04:59 PM IST

The next hearing in the case will take place tomorrow.

A Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi on Thursday remanded former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren to judicial custody for one day, ANI reported.

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren gestures as he is produced before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi on February 1.(AFP)
Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren gestures as he is produced before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi on February 1.(AFP)

"Hemant Soren has been sent to judicial custody for one day. A demand for 10 days remand was put but the order has been reserved and the next hearing will take place tomorrow," advocate Manish Singh said.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Soren was arrested on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to a land scam on Wednesday night after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader demitted the office of chief minister of the state.

The ED claims it has evidence that Soren is the key beneficiary in alleged land-related irregularities in Ranchi, where a network of brokers and businessmen were allegedly working over the years to create fake deeds of landed parcels by forging records in the registrar offices and further selling them off.

Shortly after Hemant Soren quit as the chief minister, JMM leader Champai Soren was elected as the leader of the legislature party. Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan has invited Champai Soren to Raj Bhavan at 5.30 pm today.

According to people aware of the matter, the ruling camp has claimed the support of 47 MLAs while the letter contains signatures of support of 42 MLAs. The names of JMM legislators Rabindranath Mahto, JMM legislators Chamra Linda, Lobin Hembrom, Ramdas Soren and Sita Soren are missing from the list.

Also Read | Hemant Soren arrested: What we know about alleged land scam gripping Jharkhand

In a video message recorded prior to his arrest, Hemant Soren said that the ED decided to take him in custody after spending the entire day in interrogation.

"They are accusing me of something that is not at all related to me. They are accusing me of land scam but that land never gets sold. They did not find any evidence against me. They raided in Delhi and found nothing. Today they came and spent the entire day questioning. They know that courts are shut in the evening and hence they announce their decision to arrest me in the evening," Hemant Soren said.

He added: "They will arrest me but I am not scared because I am the son of Shibu Soren. Fighting is in my blood. I have no connection with the land. I have been implicated based on fake papers."

Meanwhile, Soren has also challenged his arrest by the ED before the Supreme Court. The top court agreed to hear his petition on Friday.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Budget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On