Jharkhand: JMM-Cong-RJD alliance await Raj Bhawan invite to form next govt

JMM-Congress-RJD alliance legislators are camped in the Ranchi circuit house waiting for Raj Bhawan to respond to their claim to form the next government in Jharkhand. The ruling camp has claimed support of 47 MLAs. (File photo)

This development comes a day after chief minister Hemant Soren resigned on Wednesday night in wake of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action arresting the latter in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, which claims to have support of 47 legislators, six more than simple majority required in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, chose senior JMM legislator and transport minister, Champai Soren, as their legislature party leader.

“Our alliance is intact, and our legislators are stationed in Circuit House. We in fact went to Raj Bhawan to show our strength physically. We want the governor to invite us to form the government without delay. We are intact and ready to take this fight on all fronts. We urge the governor to honour coonstitutional mandate and invite Champai Soren to take the oath. If required we will move court,” said JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey.

Lone legislator of CPI (ML), Binod Singh, who is supporting the government said, “We are scheduled to have another round of meeting. If required, we will approach and go to Raj Bhawan again.”

According to people aware of the matter, the ruling camp has claimed support of 47 MLAs while the letter contains signature of support of 42 MLAs. The names of JMM legislators Rabindranath Mahto, JMM legislators Chamra Linda, Lobin Hembrom, Ramdas Soren and Sita Soren is missing from the list.

“The signature of all MLAs was taken the day legislators had met under chairmanship of Hemant Soren on Tuesday. Rabindranath Mahto’s presence was not expected that day as he is Speaker. Ramdas Soren is under treatment in Delhi. Sita Soren was also in Delhi. Even if the other two do not support this claim, we have more than the majority required,” a JMM legislator said.

Legislator Sita Soren, sister-in-law of Hemant Soren, who had earlier opposed the idea of appointing Hemant’s wife Kalpana Soren as the next CM, could not be reached out for her response on Champai Soren.

A close aide of Sita said she was in New Delhi and is likely to return to Ranchi by Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, legislator Basant Soren, Hemant Soren’s younger brother was also camping along with other legislators in the circuit house.

While Raj Bhawan remained tight lipped over the next move, a senior official in the Governor office said legal consultations were underway.

“The governor would take appropriate decision soon. There is nothing like a constitutional crisis due to the resignation of the chief minister. Entire state administration runs in the name of Governor only even otherwise,” the official added.