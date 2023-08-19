Bommai to meet party MLA amid buzz that he will join Congress

Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he will hold discussions with party MLA ST Somashekar Gowda amid speculations over the latter joining the Congress. Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Congress is spreading rumours about joining of leaders to divert public attention from corruption charges against its government. (PTI)

’In the backdrop of such rumours, we have spoken to all those concerned and no one will make such a hasty decision. Congress is spreading such rumours to divert public attention from corruption charges against its government,’’ Bommai said.

Speculations are rife at the Congress headquarters in Bengaluru that a few “dissenting” opposition BJP MLAs, who had earlier defected from the Congress, could return to the ruling party in Karnataka. A Congress leader claimed that four to five BJP MLAs are likely to shift to the Congress to boost the party’s prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The disagreement over fielding Somashekar’s son in the upcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections might have triggered Somshekar reaching out to the Congress. Recently, at the inspection of the Kempe Gowda Layout in Bengaluru by deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, Somashekar had said the KPCC chief was his “political guru” and appreciated his leadership.

Amid speculations, Gowda said, “I have not spoken anywhere about going to Congress. I have not discussed any politics other than the development of my constituency with D K Shivakumar. I have never told my supporters that I will be going (to Congress). It’s the creation of my opponents.”

“I have told them (BJP leaders) that I don’t have any disgruntlement with the state BJP and leadership...I have not been involved in any anti-party activity. Despite this no action is being taken against those who are working against me within the party in my constituency,” he added.

Shivakumar did not rule out an ‘Operation Hasta’ (like BJP’s Operation Lotus) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. “Sometimes, the party won’t have an existence. At such times, the party must be empowered. Many people are coming forward to join our party. Whatever is good for the party will be done,” Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar said party workers have been given a free hand to do what is best. “We have told party workers that local understanding will be required. We’ve asked them not to be vengeful or hateful. We’ve asked them to increase the party’s vote share. And, it is up to local leaders to do whatever is necessary,” he said.

Responding to him, CT Ravi said the BJP will not take these statements lightly. “We had taken their PayCM campaign lightly because of which we have suffered (in the assembly election). We will take all the statements seriously and we will counter fiercely, reach out to people and focus on our strategy,” he said.