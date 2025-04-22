Former Karnataka DGP’s wife, daughter held for his murder

The wife and daughter of slain former Karnataka director general of police (DGP) Om Prakash have been arrested and booked on murder charge, police said on Monday, adding the case was registered based on a complaint from the deceased officer’s son that he “strongly” suspected the role of his mother and sister in his father’s killing. Om Prakash

Prakash, 68, a 1981 batch IPS officer hailing from Bihar, was found dead in a pool of blood in the ground floor of his three-storeyed house in the posh HSR Layout in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Bengaluru police on Monday arrested the former DGP’s wife Pallavi and their daughter Kriti after registering a case of murder against the accused.

In his police complaint, Prakash’s son Kartikesh alleged that Pallavi had been threatening to kill his father for the past one week. “Due to these threats, my father had gone to stay at his sister Saritha Kumari’s house,” he alleged. “Two days ago, my younger sister Kriti went there and pressured my father to return home. She brought him back against his will.”

He further said that on Sunday around 5 pm, when he was at the Karnataka Golf Association in Domlur, his neighbour called him and informed about his father’s death.

“I rushed home and found police officers and people present on the spot. My father was lying in a pool of blood with injuries on his head and body. A broken bottle and a knife were there next to his body. He was then taken to St John’s Hospital,” Kartikesh said.

“My mother Pallavi and my sister Kriti used to fight with my father often. I strongly suspect that they are involved in the murder of my father. I request to initiate legal action in this case,” he added in his police complaint, a copy of which HT has seen.

An investigating officer from Bengaluru police said that initial investigation revealed that 61-year-old Pallavi allegedly threw chilli powder on her husband’s face before stabbing him to death with a knife. The senior officer, requesting anonymity, also said that her family members have informed that Pallavi was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was under medication.

After killing the former DGP, Pallavi allegedly made a video call to her friend, whose husband alerted the police about the incident, the officer said, adding the murder was the culmination of frequent run-ins between the couple.

In her statement to police, Pallavi claimed that Prakash used to bring a gun to house and threaten them.

“On Sunday morning too, there was a fight at home over some issues. In the afternoon, the fight escalated and Om Prakash tried to kill us,” the senior officer said, citing Pallavi’s statement to the investigators. She further claimed that she fought the former top officer to “save our lives”, the officer added.

A few months ago, Pallavi had approached the HSR Layout police station to lodge a complaint against Prakash. She even staged a sit-in demonstration outside the police station when the staff there did not filed a complaint.

Talking to reporters, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwar said that a thorough investigation was underway to ascertain all details. “There was some fight in their house, the police are trying to find exact reason for the frequent quarrel,” he added.

‘Ex-top cop cremated with full state honours’

After a post-mortem was conducted at St Johns medical college hospital in Adugodi, the former DGP’s body was handed over to his son. On Monday evening, Prakash was cremated with full state honours at Wilson Garden Cremation Ground in Bengaluru.

His son, Kartikesh, performed the last rites in the presence of relatives and friends of the former DGP.

“After yesterday’s incident, I lodged a complaint. The police are doing their job, and I have full faith in them. I don’t want to comment further as the investigation will reveal everything. Let’s wait for that,” Kartikesh told reporters after the cremation.

A native of Champaran in Bihar, Prakash was appointed Karnataka DGP on March 1, 2015.