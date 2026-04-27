Elections 2026: Ex-Kerala health minister KK Shailaja in focus in Peravoor battle

The contest in Peravoor for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections is a high-profile battle between two political veterans. KK Shailaja, a senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), is seeking to reclaim the seat she previously held in 2006.

KK Shailaja is a senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).(X)

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A former school teacher from Kannur, Shailaja rose through youth movements to become one of the state's most prominent figures. She is best known for her tenure as Kerala’s health minister, during which she led the state’s response to the Nipah virus and the COVID-19 pandemic. In this election, she faces Sunny Joseph, the sitting MLA and current president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

5 key facts about KK Shailja

Beginning her career as a school teacher in Kannur, Shailaja rose through the ranks of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) after early involvement in the Students' Federation of India and Democratic Youth Federation of India.

Shailaja served as Kerala’s Health Minister from 2016 to 2021 under the Left Democratic Front, becoming a prominent face of the state government during key public health crises.

Shailaja led the state’s response to the Nipah virus infection outbreak in 2018, which was contained through coordinated public health measures including contact tracing and isolation.

During the initial phase of the COVID-19 in 2020, Shailaja played a central role in Kerala’s early response strategy, which drew national and global attention.

Shailaja has had a long legislative career, first elected as an MLA from Kuthuparamba in 1996, re-elected in 2006, and later representing Mattanur since 2016.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aditi Anand ...Read More Aditi Anand is an undergraduate student of English at Miranda House, University of Delhi, with an interest in media and the shifting dynamics of public discourse. She is particularly curious about how narratives are shaped, circulated, and received in contemporary spaces. Her work is informed by close observation and an engagement with everyday life, often examining the intersections of personal experience and broader social contexts. She is drawn to questions of voice, representation, and the ways in which perception is influenced by both language and environment. Beyond the newsroom, she is interested in literature and enjoys writing poetry, approaching it as a space for reflection and creative exploration alongside her analytical work. Her writing aims to balance clarity with nuance, focusing on presenting ideas in a way that is accessible while still engaging with their complexity. She approaches writing with intent and attentiveness, aiming to contribute meaningfully to conversations while continuing to develop a voice that is thoughtful and grounded. Read Less

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