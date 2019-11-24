Former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP stalwart Kailash Joshi dies

india

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 17:41 IST

The first non-Congress chief minister in Madhya Pradesh in the post-Emergency era and veteran BJP leader Kailash Chandra Joshi died on Sunday at a private hospital in Bhopal after a prolonged illness at the age of 90.

Joshi who was a founding member of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, had been an MLA for eight terms from 1962 to 1998 and leader Opposition in the state assembly twice - 1972-1977 and 1985-90, the state BJP media cell.

Called as ‘sant purush’ (a saintly leader) in the party by workers and leaders and known for his integrity and simplicity Joshi came from a humble background from Dewas district. With his leadership skills he rose in stature in Bharatiya Jansangh and later Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After being imprisoned for 19 months during the Emergency, he became the first non-Congress chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on June 24, 1977 when he led a Janata Party government. However, he could remain in the post for just about seven months and resigned over health issues in January 1978. He became a minister subsequently. He was a minister in Sunder Lal Patwa government too from 1990 to 1992.

Joshi was the state BJP president when the saffron party dislodged Digvijaya Singh-led Congress government from power in Madhya Pradesh after a 10-year rule in 2003.

He was a Rajya Sabha member from 2000 to 2004 and Lok Sabha member twice from 2004 to 2014 while representing Bhopal parliamentary constituency.

State BJP office secretary Rajendra Singh said, “The mortal remains of the BJP leader will be kept at the state BJP headquarters at Bhopal for one hour from 9.30 am on Monday. The cremation will take place at Haat Piplya in Dewas in the afternoon.”

Expressing his condolence chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath said, “Demise of soft spoken and unpretentious Kailash Joshi who was known for his simplicity is an irreparable loss to Madhya Pradesh politics.”

Paying his tributes to the leader union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, “Kailash Joshi was one of strong pillars of BJP in Madhya Pradesh who inspired generations to work for society selflessly.”

BJP national vice-president and former chief minister Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Kailash Joshi’s demise is end of an era. He gave a new direction to politics and always raised his voice for the weaker section of society.”

Leader Opposition in state assembly Gopal Bhargava said, “Kailash Joshi was an embodiment of simplicity and honesty. His demise has brought to an end a golden era of politics in Madhya Pradesh.”