Former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma likely to vacate his seat Ampati for his daughter

Former Meghayala chief minister Mukul Sangma is likely to vacate his pocket borough, Ampati, to pave way for the political debut of his daughter Miani D Shira, people close to the Congress leader said on Friday.

Sangma was ousted from power last week despite the Congress emerging as the single-largest party in the assembly polls. A National People’s Party (NPP) government led by Conrad Sangma was sworn in on Wednesday with support from other parties including the BJP.

Sangma had contested from two seats, Ampati and Songsak, and won from both. He was elected from Ampati in South West Garo Hills for six terms since 1993.

When contacted for his comments, Sangma confirmed such a much was afoot but did not elaborate.

“Yes, many have expressed similar thoughts and views but I have told them, let us pray and seek guidance from the Almighty so that His wisdom will enable us to take the right decision. It is not me, my family or my people who will eventually decide, it is God the Almighty,” he said.

He has 10 days to take a decision after taking oath as a member of the new assembly.

Miani D Shira, 27, born and brought up in Shillong, is a 2012 graduate from Sri Ram College of Commerce in New Delhi. She presently runs a preparatory school in the suburbs of Tura and is involved in several social initiatives to empower impoverished people, especially women and children.

On Thursday, a series of meetings were held in Ampati to elicit the views of people which seat should Sangma vacate.

People who attended the meetings discussed them as “threadbare” and “highly emotional”. His supporters are of the view that after all the service rendered by him in making Ampati progressive, it is time for him to do the same for Songsak.

“You have endeared yourself to us by looking after us all these years, no one will ever buy us be rest assured...You should now go and do the same for Songsak. They too need you,” one of his supporters Satya Bhoma was quoted as saying in one of the meetings.

Among the two most prominent political families of Garo Hills, Conrad Sangma, his elder brother James and younger sister Agatha are legislators.

On the other hand Mukul Sangma’s wife Dikanchi D Shira and younger brother Zenith M Sangma are members of the assembly.

And if Miani D Shira fondly known as Mimi is elected, then the head count would be four to three for the two Sangma families