Formal permission received from police for Jan 26 tractor rally: Yogendra Yadav

The protesting farmers, who plan to take out a tractor rally on the Republic Day on January 26, said on Sunday that the Delhi Police have given them the permission.

"Today there was a short meeting with officers of Delhi Police. We have got formal permission from police for the tractor rally. As I told earlier, 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' will be held on January 26 in a peaceful manner," sad Yogendra Yadav, whose Swaraj India has been supporting the farmers' agitation against the three central farm laws.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI posted a order from the Delhi Police Commissioner to all Special Commissioners of Police and district units which said, "All officers and men, as well as CAPF and other force deployed for Republic Day Parade security, should remain in ready position to move at short notice for law and order arrangement in connection with Kisan tractor rally."

Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported that three alternate routes have been decided upon by farmers and Delhi Police during a meeting.

These short routes have been suggested keeping in mind the ongoing protest near three border points of Delhi - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. Those at Singhu border have been asked to follow the Kanjhwala-Bawana route, while the protesters at Ghazipur border must take the Apsara border-Duhai route, according to Livehindustan. The protesters at Tikri have been asked to take the Nangaloi-Najafgarh-Badli route, it further reported.

Christened 'Kisan Ganatantra Parade', the tractor rally will mark the two months of farmers' protest against the three central farm laws passed in September last year.

The farmers have promised that their rally will remain peaceful. They plan to deploy 2,500 volunteers to facilitate the movement of the vehicles on that day.

The farmers are protesting against three laws passed by Parliament in September last year - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protest has been going on since November 26; the farmers say these laws will benefit big corporate houses and put them at their mercy. The government has, however, rejected these allegations and have said that they are ready to discuss amendments to the laws and even said that they will be put on hold for 18 months.

The protesters, however, are adamant that these laws should be repealed. At the 11th round of talks on Friday, the Centre has asked farmers to reconsider the 18-month option. The Supreme Court has already stayed the implementation of these laws and formed a committee to resolve the deadlock between the two sides.