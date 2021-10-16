Former PM Manmohan Singh’s health condition improving

The condition of former Prime minister Manmohan Singh, who is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, is stable, and he is recovering well, said people familiar with the development on Friday.

“His condition is better and progressing well. He is responding to treatment and that is a good sign. He is being taken care of by a team of specialists,” said a senior staff member from the hospital, on condition of anonymity.

The 89-year-old was on Wednesday evening admitted to New Delhi’s AIIMS after complains of fever, weakness and general uneasiness.

He was admitted into the hospital to be evaluated for high-grade fever.

The former prime minister is admitted in a private ward of hospital’s Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre under the care of a team of specialists led by Dr Nitish Naik. Dr Naik is a professor in the department of cardiology, and has been former PM’s personal physician for many years now.

On Thursday, political leaders across spectrum sent their best wishes for his speedy recovery. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the former PM in the hospital.

Singh has a history of cardiac ailments, and even underwent a revision heart bypass surgery at AIIMS in 2009.

Earlier in April this year, Singh was admitted to the hospital’s trauma centre (functioning as Covid care centre) after he tested positive for the cCoronavirus disease (Covid-19). Singh is also a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Family objects to photographers’ presence

Manmohan Singh’s daughter Daman Singh in a statement on Friday said that her mother, Gursharan Kaur had objected to the presence of a photographer when Mandaviya paid a visit to Singh in AIIMS but it was ignored. Photographs of Mandaviya in Manmohan’s cabin have surfaced on social media.

“My father is being treated for Dengue at AIIMS. His condition is stable but his immunity is low. We have restricted visitors due to the risk of infection. It was nice of the Health Minister to visit and express his concern. However, my parents were in no state to be photographed at the time,” the statement said.

The statement further said that her mother Gursharan Kaur had objected to the presence of a photographer when the minister paid a visit to Singh in AIIMS but her objection was ignored.

The Congress also demanded an apology from the Union health minister over the issue after Daman Singh’s objection.

“Everything is a ‘Photo Op’ for BJP. Shame on Health Minister, who made a visit to meet Former PM in AIIMS, a ugly ‘PR Stunt’ This is..Negation of every ethical norm, Breach of EX PM’s privacy, Insult of established tradition, Reflects absence of basic decency. Apologise Now!” said Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a tweet.

Mandaviya wasn’t immediately available for a comment. There was no clarification from the health ministry but government officials said that the minister went to meet Singh out of his sense of responsibility.