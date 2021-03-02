IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Former Rajasthan IAS officer takes charge as commissioner of SMC
Former Rajasthan cadre IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan.(Twitter.com/AtharAamirKhan)
Former Rajasthan cadre IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan.(Twitter.com/AtharAamirKhan)
india news

Former Rajasthan IAS officer takes charge as commissioner of SMC

Khan succeeded Gazanfar Ali after the reshuffle by the administration in the union territory.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:59 AM IST

Former Rajasthan cadre IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan assumed charge as the Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Khan succeeded Gazanfar Ali after the reshuffle by the administration in the union territory.

As per local media reports, Khan held a review meeting with all the senior officers, unit officers of SMC immediately after taking charge as the commissioner. He also took a detailed review of the SMC functions including Drainage, Solid Waste Management, street lights, Swachh Bharat Mission etc. He further directed the officers to ensure that all activities are being carried out within the decided time frame and while maintaining transparency in the execution process.

Three other IAS officers and one IRS official were also brought from outside Jammu and Kashmir under inter-cadre transfer and were posted in the Union Territory this week with immediate effect. They are on three years deputation to Jammu and Kashmir. The other officers are IRS officer Alok Kumar, UP-cadre IAS officers Rahul Pandey and Krittika Jyotsna, and IAS officer Akshay Labroo.

Meanwhile, the outgoing SMC Commissioner Gazanfar Ali expressed gratitude to SMC employees for their support during the covid-19 outbreak which began last year in the union territory.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Former Rajasthan cadre IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan.(Twitter.com/AtharAamirKhan)
Former Rajasthan cadre IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan.(Twitter.com/AtharAamirKhan)
india news

Former Rajasthan IAS officer takes charge as commissioner of SMC

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:59 AM IST
Khan succeeded Gazanfar Ali after the reshuffle by the administration in the union territory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court. didn't entertain a petition challenging Centre's discretion in transfers of IPS officers
The Supreme Court. didn't entertain a petition challenging Centre's discretion in transfers of IPS officers
india news

SC dismisses PIL to clip Centre's power on IPS transfers

By Abraham Thomas | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:46 AM IST
  • The petitioner questioned the rule in the light of constitutional freedoms, in particular the right to equality (Article 14), arguing that the provision provides ‘arbitrary’ discretion in the hands of the Centre and allegedly also impacts the right to dignity of the officers concerned
READ FULL STORY
Close
Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling centre in the first phase of Gujarat civic body elections.(PTI)
Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling centre in the first phase of Gujarat civic body elections.(PTI)
india news

Gujarat local body election results 2021 Live: Counting to begin shortly

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:49 AM IST
There are a total of 8,474 seats across 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats. But elections were held on 8,235 seats as rest were unopposed.
READ FULL STORY
Rujira Banerjee, the wife of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has been questioned by the central agency in connection with the case. Abhishek is also a nephew of the chief minister.
Rujira Banerjee, the wife of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has been questioned by the central agency in connection with the case. Abhishek is also a nephew of the chief minister.
india news

TMC govt, CBI set for another face-off in Supreme Court

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:27 AM IST
On Monday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government filed a petition in the top court challenging CBI’s power to register a coal smuggling case, pointing out that the state government withdrew the general consent to the central investigation agency to conduct investigations within the state as far back as November 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madras high court.Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras high court on Monday said he is taking suo motu cognisance and monitor the CB-CID probe.
Madras high court.Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras high court on Monday said he is taking suo motu cognisance and monitor the CB-CID probe.
india news

Madras HC to monitor IPS officer’s sexual harassment case against top cop

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:25 AM IST
The CB-CID has registered an FIR against the accused under sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 341, 506(1) under the IPC and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu prohibition of harassment of women Act 1998, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court judges will get vaccinated today.
Supreme Court judges will get vaccinated today.
india news

Supreme Court judges to get vaccine today, no choice between Covaxin, Covishield

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:24 AM IST
The apex court is gearing up to resume physical hearing soon, after it switched to online hearing since March 24, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca Plc. and the University of Oxford and manufactured by Serum Institute of India Ltd., to a senior citizens at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi.(Bloomberg)
A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca Plc. and the University of Oxford and manufactured by Serum Institute of India Ltd., to a senior citizens at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi.(Bloomberg)
india news

Covid-19 LIVE updates: China aims to vaccinate 40% of population by June

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:08 AM IST
  • The global cases also spiked in almost two months in the past week, mainly in the Americas, Europe and Southeast Asia. The World Health Organization cited countries easing restrictions, people letting their guard down and variants spreading as reasons behind the resurgence of Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
In Maharashtra, however, state home minister Anil Deshmukh separately said on Monday the state police suspects a cyber attack to be the reason for the power cut in Mumbai.(Parveen Kumar/HT file photo)
In Maharashtra, however, state home minister Anil Deshmukh separately said on Monday the state police suspects a cyber attack to be the reason for the power cut in Mumbai.(Parveen Kumar/HT file photo)
india news

Chinese ops target India’s energy infra

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:54 AM IST
First reported by the New York Times on Monday, security consultancy Recorded Future said the attackers (which it calls RedEcho) targeted at least “10 distinct power sector organisations” with a malware known as ShadowPad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The incident comes in the backdrop of Unnao case, wherein two minor girls were found dead in a field last month when they had gone to collect fodder.(HT Archives. Representative image)
The incident comes in the backdrop of Unnao case, wherein two minor girls were found dead in a field last month when they had gone to collect fodder.(HT Archives. Representative image)
india news

17-year-old dalit girl was strangulated, smothered to death: Police

By HT Correspondent, Agra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:50 AM IST
“Strangulation and smothering have been assigned as reasons for death of the girl. The body was dragged from a nearby field to the spot where it was found by villagers,” said SSP Aligarh Muniraj G.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On average, India has been vaccinating about 500,000 beneficiaries daily across the country, a rate that experts say is inadequate at a time when cases have begun inching up across the country.(Bloomberg)
On average, India has been vaccinating about 500,000 beneficiaries daily across the country, a rate that experts say is inadequate at a time when cases have begun inching up across the country.(Bloomberg)
india news

Over 5 million sign up on Day 1 as vaccine drive enters Phase 2

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:43 AM IST
The drive kicked off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking his dose of the vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi early in the morning, following which a bevy of prominent people too took shots in an attempt to encourage others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The luxuries of the Economy AC 3-tier coaches include personalised reading lights, AC vents, USB points, mobile charging points, improved ladder to climb to the upper berth and snack tables next to the aisle berths.
The luxuries of the Economy AC 3-tier coaches include personalised reading lights, AC vents, USB points, mobile charging points, improved ladder to climb to the upper berth and snack tables next to the aisle berths.
india news

Indian Railways completes trials of new Economy AC 3-tier coach at 180 kmph

Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:40 AM IST
On Monday, Indian Railways tweeted a video of the coach being tested at 180 kmph on the Kota - Sawai Madhopur section.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ED has said the drug syndicate was being run by Hajra Memon and her sons after Iqbal Mirchi’s death, and they have massed huge properties in India and abroad.
ED has said the drug syndicate was being run by Hajra Memon and her sons after Iqbal Mirchi’s death, and they have massed huge properties in India and abroad.
india news

Interpol notices against Iqbal Mirchi’s wife, two sons

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:38 AM IST
The notice will now empower the UK authorities to put the three — Hajra Memon, Junaid Iqbal Memon and Asif Iqbal Memon — under arrest after which India can begin the extradition process, according to people aware of the developments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
But the lawyer, appearing for the accused, said he could not marry her since he was married. The counsel told the court that his client offered to marry the complainant, who was a minor in 2016, but she refused.(HT file photo)
But the lawyer, appearing for the accused, said he could not marry her since he was married. The counsel told the court that his client offered to marry the complainant, who was a minor in 2016, but she refused.(HT file photo)
india news

‘Are you willing to marry her?’ Supreme Court to rape accused

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:35 AM IST
The comment came at a time when another bench of the Supreme Court is mulling sensitisation programmes and guidelines for judges of the subordinate courts to stop comments and stipulations that might trivialise sexual offences against women.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to people aware of the developments, Choksi was issued a show-cause notice by Antigua and Barbuda authorities last year as part of the process to cancel his citizenship.(HT Photo)
According to people aware of the developments, Choksi was issued a show-cause notice by Antigua and Barbuda authorities last year as part of the process to cancel his citizenship.(HT Photo)
india news

Mehul Choksi challenged move to revoke citizenship: Lawyer

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:31 AM IST
HT reported on Monday that two officers in the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate said that Choksi’s citizenship was cancelled sometime last year and he was fighting the order to revoke his citizenship in an Antiguan court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medical staff in PPE coveralls attend to a person in the temporary Covid-19 care centre attached to LNJP Hospital in New Delhi(Raj K Raj/HT file photo)
Medical staff in PPE coveralls attend to a person in the temporary Covid-19 care centre attached to LNJP Hospital in New Delhi(Raj K Raj/HT file photo)
india news

Looking back at the coronavirus war room

By Rudraneil Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:59 AM IST
Dr Richa Narang and Dr Saurav Kumar should have been done with their postgraduation -- Narang in anesthesiology and Kumar in general surgery — and in a job of their choice by April 2020; instead, with exams repeatedly being postponed, the lockdown and the pandemic spreading rapidly in the city, they found their teaching facility — the LNJP hospital being turned into the city’s first dedicated centre for Covid.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP